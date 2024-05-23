Have the Dallas Cowboys done enough to set Dak Prescott up for success?
The Dallas Cowboys OTAs began this week, and star quarterback Dak Prescott has been doing business as usual despite the cloud hanging over his presence. Everyone knows Prescott's situation. He is entering the final year of his contract and is looking for a blockbuster extension.
Prescott is saying and doing all the right things, showing his leadership on and off the field for the Cowboys, but what have the Cowboys done for him?
During a discussion this week on FOX Sports 1's SPEAK, Carmen Vitali suggested the Cowboys need to do more to help Prescott succeed in the postseason.
Vitali noted the departures of offensive skill players and key linemen over the past few years as examples of why the Cowboys are not doing their best to set Prescott up for success.
"What have the Dallas Cowboys done for Dak Prescott to help him get over the hump? Because literally all I see are subtractions," she said. "You took away Amari Cooper a couple of years ago. You took away Tyron Smith, his left tackle, now. You took away Tony Pollard. What have you surrounded Dak Prescott with to help him get over that hump in the postseason?
"This man has willed your team to wonderful records in the regular season, but you have to surround him with some better talent... at least try to surround him with better talent. Look at his skill players. His WR2 is a tight end, and that doesn't work anywhere else."
Vitali has a point.
The Cowboys did not add any wide receiver or running back depth this offseason. Instead, the team rolled the dice with Brandin Cooks as WR2 and a handful of young, unproven pass catchers competing for the WR3 job.
At running back, the team brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who is clearly on the downside of his career.
Of course, Dallas knows it has to pay three of the team's biggest stars huge contracts or watch them walk when they hit the open market. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are currently in contract years, while Micah Parsons will soon be looking for an extension of his own.
Lamb is currently holding out. Parsons skipped the first week of OTAs but will join the team next week. Prescott, meanwhile, holds all of the leverage in negotiations with the Cowboys.
There is no incentive for Prescott to take a discount. There's no incentive for Prescott to take the first deal on the table. Instead, he could wait it out knowing that his no-trade, no-tag clauses in his current deal will allow him to hit the market in the offseason. From there, a bidding war could ensue, driving his value through the roof.
Dallas has a habit of taking a wait-and-see approach with its star players when it comes to contract negotiations. This time, it may have backfired.