Cowboys QB coach: Dak Prescott 'teaching the ropes' to Trey Lance
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off OTA offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 21, and Trey Lance, who the team acquired for a fourth-round pick last season, is expected to get a lot of work.
Lance is a big part of the Cowboys' offseason plans, with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer saying the team plans to get the former top-three pick "a ton of reps" during OTAs and training camp.
While Lance prepares for an increased offseason workload, he is learning from the team's star quarterback.
Dak Prescott, entering a contract year and looking for a lucrative contract extension, has been helping Lance learn the ropes as the Cowboys continue to evaluate what they have in Lance and whether he can emerge as the team's primary backup.
Cowboys quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien spoke to reporters about the impact Prescott has had.
"He's been great. He goes out of his way on a play that maybe he has a long history with, he can teach him some of the nuances with (Lance)," Tolzien said, according to the team's official website. "Beyond that, teach him the ropes – things that he's used in the past for him, both fundamentally and approach-wise. I'm really lucky that we have a really good quarterback room and guys help each other out and it's really natural and makes my job easier."
Lance joined the Cowboys after the 2023 preseason, so he was behind the learning curve most of last season. But while he was a step behind in the offense, Tolzien was impressed by the 2021 first-round pick's work ethic.
"He was playing a little catch-up," Tolzien said. "But it's nice to start with a foundation and learn it as you go. It's no different than jumping into a math class when you move halfway through the year. It's nice to teach it from the grass roots so you can hear the origins of everything.
"Obviously, a high draft pick and everybody has raved about his work ethic. I couldn't agree more with that. He comes to work right mindset, right attitude. He's been a real pleasure to work with."
Prescott has not played in the preseason since 2019, and since he is in a contract year, that is unlikely to change this year. That will give Lance an even bigger opportunity to prove to the Cowboys what he has to offer.
Dallas opens its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
They will then make the short trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders before returning home to host the Los Angeles Chargers and presumably finish out training camp at The Star.