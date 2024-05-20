Dak Prescott has 'insane leverage' over Cowboys, NFL agent says
By now, we all know that Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and if a new deal is not done by the end of the season, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
The Cowboys took the same patient approach they have taken with the team's star players in the past, but this time it may have backfired.
Jared Goff signed a contract extension earlier this month that will pay him $53 million a year. And now, the pressure is on the Cowboys to get a deal done before the price for Prescott continues to rise.
"Each day that passes, Dak’s price goes up," an NFL agent told Heavy.com.
Prescott could sign a new deal before the season or engage in contract talks throughout the year, but in-season contract negotiations have never been Jerry Jones' style. For Prescott, it also makes sense to take the "wait and see" approach, because Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa and Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence are also up for blockbuster deals that will likely pay them north of $50 million per year.
Simply put, Dak has all of the leverage.
"If I were representing Dak, we probably wouldn’t want to do something right now," the agent added. "The smartest thing to do is to wait until all these other quarterbacks get deals done and then just go and top them all.
“I think the Cowboys should probably work something out here. And they probably will. Dak has insane leverage, though.”
It currently looks like Jerry and Stephen Jones plan to let Prescott play out the final year of his deal to see how far he can take the team in the playoffs. If they fail to make another deep run, it could be time to turn the page on the Dak Prescott era.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has proven that he deserves a massive extension, but we will have to see how the situation plays out over OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp.