LOOK: Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane get matching tattoos to honor newborn daughter
Dak Prescott has had a busy offseason.
The Cowboys star quarterback has been the talk of the town as fans wonder whether he will sign a lucrative contract extension to remain in Big D after this year, but, more importantly, he became a father.
On February 29, Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ.
Now that the couple has spent some time with their newborn, they took the time to honor her with matching tattoos that were revealed on social media last week. The tattoo is of an "M" that turns into a "J," with a rose at the end. Dak got his tattoo on his lower right leg, while Sarah Jane's is on her forearm.
That's not the only ink Prescott got for his newborn daughter, however. An image of Prescott from a recent workout with Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, revealed a tattoo on his back of MJ's footprints and what appears to be a date of birth between them.
You love to see it.
Dak has always been a family man, and he's ready to fully embrace the "Girl Dad" role.
"I feel different I guess, especially when you wake up in the morning and you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities," Prescott previously told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself but u want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Baby is doing great. Mom is doing great. Everybody is healthy and at home. We are blessed."
As he enters the final year of his contract, Prescott is getting ready for OTAs and training camp, and he's more ready than ever to carry his team (and family) on his back.