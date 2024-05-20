WATCH: RG3 on Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract talks & why a deal must get done
Every day Dak Prescott goes without receiving a lucrative contract extension, the price for the Dallas Cowboys goes up.
After Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions agreed to a massive four-year, $212 million contract with $170 million guaranteed, the pressure was really on the Cowboys to get a deal done as soon as possible.
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence are among the next group of quarterbacks looking for an extension. They have engaged in talks with their respective teams. Their reported price tags have their expected deals in the $50 million per year range.
Prescott will demand the same level of compensation, but the price could be even higher if the Cowboys continue to wait. Former first-round pick Robert Griffin III warned Dallas of the danger of waiting for a deal because the team could get priced out if Dak hits the open market on the latest episode of his "RG3 and The Ones" podcast.
"Every day the Dallas Cowboys wait, Dak Prescott’s price goes up," RG3 wrote on X.
Along with the price going up, Griffin notes just how vital it is to show confidence in your team's leader in the NFL. It is crucial for the locker room and team chemistry.
He added, "NFL locker rooms are a place unlike anywhere else in sports, and how you treat the leaders of your team impacts EVERYONE. Dak has earned his money, and backing him will go a long way towards winning when it matters."
But will the Cowboys listen?
A recent poll found that only 24 percent of Cowboys fans believe a deal will be made before the start of the season.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has proven that he deserves a massive extension, but we will have to see how the situation plays out over OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp.
If the two sides cannot agree to a deal before Week 1, a significant cloud will hang over the Cowboys' 2024 campaign.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.