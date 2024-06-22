Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys barely crack top half of NFL in 2024 WR rankings

The Dallas Cowboys lack depth at wide receiver which was reflected in PFF's 2024 wide receiver rankings.

The Dallas Cowboys will enter training camp with plenty of questions at wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the team, while veteran Brandin Cooks will line up on the opposite side of the field.

But, when it comes to WR3, there are plenty of questions.

Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie in 2023, are the top two players competing for the gig, while KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy are also looking to carve out roles.

None of the options are established at the NFL level.

Because of the lack of depth, the Cowboys were knocked in the PFF wide receiver rankings for the upcoming season, barely cracking the top half of the league.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (left) talks to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The Cowboys checked in at No. 15.

"Brandin Cooks is coming off his lowest receiving grade (70.1) since his rookie season, and while Jalen Tolbert could step up, that’s merely conjecture at this stage," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "Tight end Jake Ferguson did earn a good receiving grade (73.4) last season. However, it's difficult to put much stock into Ezekiel Elliott’s return, although he can be a decent pass-catching option."

Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, is the favorite to win the job after hauling in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Brooks, meanwhile, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of South Carolina and caught 6-of-6 targets for 64 yards.

Turpin has been utilized primarily as a return specialist, and Flournoy has yet to play in a game.

There is still a chance that Dallas could use free agency to sign a veteran pass catcher for camp or make a trade before final roster cuts, but for now, there is understandable skepticism about the receiving corps' ability to consistently produce.

