Ranking the NFC East running backs from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting season.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the running backs.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' biggest weakness last season was their ability to run the ball and defend the run. This off-season, Dallas has yet to make any moves that would indicate an improved running attack.
In fact, their running back group has gotten worse on paper.
After losing Tony Pollard, the Cowboys decided to sign veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Royce Freeman to go with Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle. The only positive is that the group is versatile. Elliott and Freeman are both quality runners in short-yardage situations, while Vaughn and Dowdle provide dynamic playmaking ability in both the run and passing game.
3. New York Giants
I'm giving the Giants a slight edge over the Cowboys because their running back group is younger and has a bit more upside, with Devin Singletary, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, and Jashuan Corbin as the likely candidates to carry the ball.
That being said, the Giants' running game should not be looked at with much optimism after losing Saquon Barkley, who carried their offense since being drafted in 2018.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders will have an improved unit in 2024 after signing Austin Ekeler to a running back group that already includes Brian Robinson Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jeremy McNichols.
Ekeler has a nose for the end zone and is a proven safety valve in the passing game, while Robinson Jr. has the potential to be a three-down back.
The Commanders' offense will likely feature a healthy mix of Ekeler and Robinson, who can help make a rookie quarterback's job easier.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles come out on top without much competition after signing former New York Giant Saquon Barkley. They also have a decent supporting cast with Kenneth Gainwell, rookie Will Shipley, and Lew Nichols.
The Eagles have had a great run game the last few years, even without someone as talented as Barkley. The tandem of Hurts and Barkley could be lethal, especially behind one of the top offensive lines in the game.