5 potential Dallas Cowboys wide receiver trade targets

Chase Claypool was drafted with pick 49 of round 2 in the 2020 draft class. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 2393 WR from 1987 to 2020. https://t.co/n6xQ3X2Yci #RAS pic.twitter.com/SCF9ijvr1b