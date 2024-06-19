5 potential Dallas Cowboys wide receiver trade targets
The Dallas Cowboys may be exploring options in the wide receiver market. While it’s unlikely they’ll pursue star receivers like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, they could seek to add some solid receiver depth.
Here are some realistic targets that the team could consider.
Cedrick Wilson Jr - New Orleans Saints
Cedrick Wilson Jr. spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys and developed into a dependable player. In 2021, he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns as Dallas’ No. 3 receiver.
Returning to Dallas would allow Wilson to reunite with Prescott and potentially revive his career.
The Cowboys lack experienced and proven receivers beyond Lamb and Cooks. Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and rookie Ryan Flournoy have little experience. Wilson, if acquired, could immediately step into the No. 3 role or back up Jalen Tolbert at the No.4 spot. His familiarity with the Cowboys’ system and chemistry with Prescott make him an intriguing option. Dallas should explore a trade to improve their depth if the Saints are willing to part ways with Wilson.
Treylon Burks - Tennessee Titans
There has been much chatter recently about whether Treylon Burks could be traded this season. Why? Well, his first two years in the league have been very underwhelming. He has only a combined 665 yards receiving.
And with Tenessee signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, Burks could end up as the odd man out.
Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan told the media earlier this offseason that Burks will have to play special teams if he wants to make the Titans roster, which isn't a great indicator that he is in the coaching staff's good graces.
Dallas was very high on Burks coming out of the 2022 NFL draft, so there is a chance that the Cowboys could view Burks as a low-cost reclamation project.
Chase Claypool - Buffalo Bills
Claypool has bounced around the league the last few seasons and hasn't been able to carve out a role for himself. Still, Claypool’s giant frame and 4.4 speed make him an attractive player to take a chance on. His addition to the Cowboys’ roster could add a vertical dimension to their offense.
On the other hand, the Bills have signed Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while drafting Keon Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft. While they don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, they have a lot of depth at the position and could afford to trade Claypool for the right price.
And if you are wondering why Claypool keeps getting opportunities, he tested at the combine as the fifth most athletic wide receiver since 1987.
Indianapolis Colts- Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce is the fourth wide receiver on the Colts’ depth chart, behind Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and newly drafted Adonai Mitchell. Given their depth, the Colts might be open to moving Pierce if the right offer comes.
For Dallas, acquiring a talented receiver like Pierce is worth the gamble.
Pierce could find a more prominent role in Dallas. His ability to stretch the field could complement the Cowboys’ existing receivers on their roster. He isn't a complete receiver, but that's not what Dallas needs. They could use more speed on the outside, and Peirce provides just that.
Robert Woods - Houston Texans
Is Woods the same player he was a few years ago? No. Is he a player who can still bring value to an offense? Absolutely.
Woods is a seasoned veteran with reliable hands and a great understanding of how to get open. He isn't as quick or as explosive as he once was, but he is still a solid player who coaches can trust to put on the field. However, at this stage of his career, he probably is only a No.4 receiver.
With the Texans having arguably the best group of receivers in the NFL, they can afford to make a trade here and still have great depth.
If Dallas ultimately decides not to make a move for a receiver, the pressure will be on Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and KaVontae Turpin to step up and become reliable targets so that this offense can thrive.