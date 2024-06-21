Ranking the NFC East quarterback-coaching duos from worst to first
We've already seen the NFC East quarterback rooms ranked, with the Dallas Cowboys coming on top. Now, let's step back and look at the starting quarterback and head coach.
The relationship between the coach and quarterback is a special one, and they're often tied together.
Dak Prescott has proven this with the excitement he showed in 2023 when he got to work closer with Mike McCarthy following the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He credited McCarthy with fixing his footwork and timing, which led to Prescott being a legit MVP candidate.
With that being said, let's see how they stack up against the other coaching/quarterback duos in the NFC East.
4. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn
Jayden Daniels has yet to take a snap in the NFL and Dan Quinn struggled the last time he was a head coach without Kyle Shanahan there to coach his offense.
He rebuilt himself with the Cowboys as the defensive coordinator and made a smart hire in Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. Still, he has a long way to go to prove he's the right man for the job. Daniels still has to prove he can make it in the NFL.
They're both more than capable of getting the job done; we just have to see them deliver before we can truly believe.
3. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll deserves much credit for making Daniel Jones look competent in 2022. As a first-year head coach with the New York Giants, they went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones had the best season of his career with 3,205 yards and a 15-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio — and owes Daboll the majority of the massive extension he signed following that season.
In 2023, he returned to the quarterback we saw before Daboll, but the head coach even had Tommy DeVito playing well for a few games. Daboll knows how to coach up his quarterbacks, which is why he's able to leapfrog Dan Quinn in this ranking. And once again, he's carrying 'Danny Dimes' with him.
2. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni
If this ranking had taken place one year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles would undoubtedly be on top. Nick Sirianni guided his team to the Super Bowl in his second season as the head coach and Jalen Hurts was one of the hottest young stars in the game. He was rewarded with a five-year, $255 million extension and was expected to be back on top of the NFL world in 2023.
That was the case for the first 11 games as they started 10-1. Then things fell apart as they dropped four of their final five regular-season games before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason.
Hurts struggled without A.J. Brown, who missed the playoff game, and Sirianni enters 2024 on the hot seat after firing both his offensive and defensive coordinator. They can climb back ahead of the Cowboys, but for now, they're looking up at the NFC East champs.
1. Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy has the same winning percentage as Sean Payton and won a Super Bowl more recently. Still, there's no doubt he would lose in 99 out of 100 polls for which head coach is more trustworthy. People will also say McCarty was carried by Aaron Rodgers as if Payton didn't have Drew Brees when he was succesful.
All of that isn't to point out that they're the same coach other than Payton having a better P.R. team. It's just to highlight that McCarthy is better than he gets credit for. This is the same thing Dallas fans have said about Dak Prescott for years.
McCarthy has a career-winning percentage of .620, and with Prescott under center since 2020, he has a record of 33-17, which is a percentage of .660. That aligns with the .667 Sirianni has had with the Eagles.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 'run a serious risk' of losing Dak Prescot in 2025
The only difference here is that Philly is working with one of the best front offices in the NFL, whereas Jerry Jones has refused to support Prescott or McCarthy. Still, the two caught fire in 2023 and are still considered a threat to win the NFC East—and that's after one of the worst offseasons we've ever seen.
Even without a front office willing to go "all-in" to win, the Cowboys still have a fighting chance. That should tell you all you need to know about which duo is the best in the East.
