7 best Dallas Cowboys position battles to watch in training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will report to Oxnard, California, for training camp on July 24. They will spend nearly a full month there and return to Texas on August 22. This will be the longest time they spend in California for camp.
Dallas will have a lot to figure out while they're preparing for the 2024 season and while their looming contract negotians will get the front page news, they also have several important roster battles to sort out.
Let's take a look at seven of the most important position battles that will take center stage during training camp.
Center: Cooper Beebe vs. Brock Hoffman
Dallas deserves credit for turning the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft into two potential starters. They traded that selection to the Detroit Lions for the No. 29 pick in Round 1 and the No. 73 pick in Round 3. They were able to turn that into Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.
Guyton is slated to start at left tackle, and there's no competition there. Beebe was a guard for Kansas State but is being moved to center, where the Cowboys have a vacancy following the departure of Tyler Biadasz.
During minicamps, Beebe did everything expected of him and earned the praise of Zack Martin. Of course, things could change when the pads come on. That's when Beebe can prove he deserves the starting job. If not, Brock Hoffman, who started two games instead of Biadasz in 2024, would be the starter.
WR3: Jalen Tolbert vs. KaVontae Turpin vs. Ryan Flournoy
Michael Gallup is now in Las Vegas following his release, so the third wideout spot is up for grabs. Jalen Tolbert was a third-round pick in 2022 and has the inside track, but he needs to prove he's taken a step forward to hold onto the job.
Tolbert had 268 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions last year. That was better than his rookie campaign but not exactly numbers that guarantee him anything.
His primary competitor is KaVontae Turpin, who is known more for his return skills. Turpin saw the field more on offense in 2023 and had 237 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches with four touchdowns. He offers more versatility since he can be a weapon as a runner and receiver, making him a threat.
Also in the mix is rookie Ryan Flournoy. He's been turning heads at camp and while the sixth-round pick is still a long shot of winning the WR3 job, he shouldn't be overlooked.
QB2: Cooper Rush vs. Trey Lance
Added in exchange for a fourth-round pick at the end of the 2023 preseason, Trey Lance didn't get a chance to take snaps in any exhibition games for the Cowboys. That's set to change in 2024, with Lance expected to have a big role this preseason.
Lance spent the entire 2023 campaign as the No. 3 quarterback, but with a strong showing this year, he can assert himself as the primary option behind Dak Prescott.
However, Cooper Rush won't be easy to unseat since the coaches are very comfortable turning to him.
Rush might not wow anyone with a powerful arm or athleticism, but he's a savvy veteran who makes few mistakes. He also kept the team running in 2022, when he had to start five games in place of Dak Prescott and led the team to a 4-1 record. Lance will have to stand out to leap past him, but he will have the opportunity to do so.
Slot Corner: Jourdan Lewis vs. Caelen Carson
Signing Jourdan Lewis was a good move, even though the fan base preferred Stephon Gilmore. Lewis played well down the stretch for Dallas and is an underrated slot corner.
He should be able to hold the job down in 2024, but there will be competition.
Caelen Carson was a fifth-round pick, even though Dallas considered him in Round 3. He doesn't have as much experience as some of the other rookies but has the tools to be special. He thrives in man coverage, which could give him time in the slot.
Maybe he won't overtake Lewis right away, but this is a battle to keep an eye on.
Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown vs. Marist Liufau
Linebacker Marist Liufau was a third-round pick this season, and while the Notre Dame product has been making waves, we can't overlook a third-round pick from 2023 — DeMarvion Overshown.
The Texas product was a standout in camp but tore his ACL in the second preseason game. He returns now and can claim the third spot alongside Eric Kendricks and Damone Clark.
Liufau won't make it easy on him, but considering Dallas's issues with depth at linebacker, this is the exact problem they want to have.
Strong Safety: Markquese Bell vs. Donovan Wilson
Speaking of linebacker concerns, Markquese Bell was asked to move from safety to linebacker in 2023. Now, he's moving back to his natural position under Mike Zimmer.
Whether he's the official starter or not, Bell should have a significant role with Jayron Kearse gone. He could still fight his way into a starting role.
Donovan Wilson emerged as a star in 2022 with 101 tackles and five sacks but didn't have as many impact plays last year. He could find himself sliding to the No. 3 spot if he doesn't show signs of improvement and Bell continues to shine.
Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Rico Dowdle
Last year, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle were the top two running backs as the Cowboys tried to replace Ezekiel Elliott. In 2024, Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are the top two running backs trying to replace Tony Pollard.
With Pollard leaving in free agency, the Cowboys brought Elliott back after failing to add a rookie in the NFL Draft.
That means he will compete with Dowdle for the top spot in the Dallas backfield.
Dowdle impressed in 2023 with 361 yards on the ground and 144 through the air. He enters his fifth season in the league with 96 rushes and 17 receptions, meaning he's still not a sure thing.
As for Elliott, he just had the least productive campaign of his career in New England. He averaged 3.5 yards per rushing attempt and had five total touchdowns, both career lows. Perhaps a return to Dallas will help him bounce back, but right now, he must prove he's a superior option over Dowdle.