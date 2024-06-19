Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys rookie WR, could 'erupt' in first season
One of the most intriguing storylines during Dallas Cowboys training camp will be the battle for the WR3 position behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
There has been plenty of speculation about who the player could be and if Dallas will target a veteran option, but the answer could already be on the roster.
Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are viewed as the favorites to compete for the job, but sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy has been identified as a player to watch for a potential breakout year in his first season.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report identified "non-1st-round wide receivers who could erupt as rookies," Flournoy was among the select few.
Ryan Flournoy ready to flourish
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy finished his college career at Southeast Missouri State. Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors. Because of his success in his final two seasons, Flournoy received invitations to the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts.
Flournoy will turn 25 during his rookie season, but his maturity as a first-year player could prove to be a benefit.
Flournoy has an exceptional athletic profile, as a 6'1", 202-pound target with a 9.89 (out of 10) relative athletic score, according to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.- Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Finally, the rookie is an older and more mature prospect. He turns 25 during the 2024 season and comes from a smaller school in Southeast Missouri State. These points can be viewed as negatives that fed into why he fell in the draft, but they may also be viewed as a positive as someone ready for the transition.
During OTAs and minicamp, Flournoy has been turning heads. Because of his ability to spot the ball and pull it out of the air, Flournoy has been described as "Dez Bryant-like" by ESPN's Todd Archer.
We will have to see if Flournoy can continue to impress and improve during training camp and preseason, but the potential is there.
The Cowboys travel to Oxnard, California, on July 23; July 24 is the official report date for players.