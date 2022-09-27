Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"

Cooper Rush knows as well as anyone this side of Jerry Jones that his job as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is hanging by a ... thumb.

But as far as results go, it’s all thumbs up at the moment.

Rush is 2-0 in Dak Prescott’s spot this season – 3-0 overall going back to last season – after the Cowboys beat the previously-undefeated New York Giants 23-16 Monday night on the road.

“That’s the job,” Rush said after leading another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. “You got to come in you got to play well every week. You know that’s how this how this league works at every position. Week in, week out, you gotta show up.

“We were able to build some momentum last week and then carried into this week. We just don’t hurt ourselves and keep staying on track and making plays. I think we’ll be all right.”

The Cowboys (2-1) are more than treading water under Rush, who completed 21-of-31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t have a turnover for the second straight game and has only been sacked once.

“You want to get off in the division on the right foot,” Rush said. “Another great team win, our defense holding another offense under 20. Running the rock, making plays outside. It’s just what we want to do.”

Rush connected with CeeDee Lamb on a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth. Rush didn’t realize until being told later that Lamb caught the 1-yard score with just one hand.

“It’s an unbelievable catch,” Rush said. “I was just making sure his feet got down. Big-time player.”

Not that Lamb needed to atone for a big drop earlier in the game that might have led to a touchdown, but Rush’s confidence never wavered in the Cowboys’ top receiver.

“I mean, he’s CeeDee Lamb,” Rush said. “He’s going to make plays. I’m sure he wants that one back, but you’re gonna hang with a guy like that.”

The Cowboys are happy to hang with Rush … until Prescott is ready to go. The franchise quarterback took another step in his return to the field with the removal of a stitch from his surgically-repaired right thumb.

Prescott hinted before the Giants game that he may return against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Until that happens, Rush is comfortable in the job. Even if he had to be pulled back onto the field for an ESPN postgame interview by a Cowboys staffer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s not my job to worry about that.”

He’s plenty else to worry about.

