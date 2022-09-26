Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 3: Dak Prescott Stitches Out; Team Captains Named; How to Watch, Betting Odds

Dallas travels to The Meadowlands for a Monday Night Football matchup with its NFC East foe, the New York Giants.
The Dallas Cowboys head north for a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Dallas' first road game of the season.

The 1-1 Cowboys are rolling along with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, while starter Dak Prescott continues to rehab his broken thumb suffered in Week 1. 

The stitches in Dak's surgically repaired thumb and hand were scheduled to be removed on Monday, meaning the timeline for Prescott's return is sooner than later. ... and indeed, we're told that procedure has occurred.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy has named his trio of captains for tonight: Offense CeeDee Lamb, Defense Micah Parsons, Special Teams Rico Dowdle.

For the first time since 2016, the Giants boast a 2-0 record to start a season, with some close, but impressive wins over Carolina and Tennessee. New York also offers the league's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley.

Dallas' defense has been dominant as expected, with just two touchdowns allowed through two weeks. That's the fewest of any Cowboys squad since 1996. Parsons has been ill but is fine.

On offense, Michael Gallup (knee) isn't playing, but Jason Peters is scheduled to debut.

The Cowboys make their 84th appearance on Monday Night Football, second only to the Miami Dolphins, who have 86.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

No image description

Play

Dak Prescott Stitches OUT Monday; Cowboys Injury Update in New York

Dak Prescott, the injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is making a move here in New York before the Giants game.

By Mike Fisher
Dalton Schultz
Play

Dalton Schultz 'Game-Time' Injury Update: Cowboys at Giants; Young TE's Time?

The Dallas Cowboys young tight end duo of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot know it's time to "show who we are" if Dalton Schultz misses this Giants game.

By Logan MacDonald and Mike Fisher
Play

Cowboys Move Jason Peters, QB & TE to Dallas Roster at Giants

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110), New York Giants -1 )-110)

TOTAL: 38 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +100, Giants -118

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

