Cowboys vs. Giants Week 3: Dak Prescott Stitches Out; Team Captains Named; How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys head north for a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Dallas' first road game of the season.

The 1-1 Cowboys are rolling along with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, while starter Dak Prescott continues to rehab his broken thumb suffered in Week 1.

The stitches in Dak's surgically repaired thumb and hand were scheduled to be removed on Monday, meaning the timeline for Prescott's return is sooner than later. ... and indeed, we're told that procedure has occurred.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy has named his trio of captains for tonight: Offense CeeDee Lamb, Defense Micah Parsons, Special Teams Rico Dowdle.

For the first time since 2016, the Giants boast a 2-0 record to start a season, with some close, but impressive wins over Carolina and Tennessee. New York also offers the league's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley.

Dallas' defense has been dominant as expected, with just two touchdowns allowed through two weeks. That's the fewest of any Cowboys squad since 1996. Parsons has been ill but is fine.

On offense, Michael Gallup (knee) isn't playing, but Jason Peters is scheduled to debut.

The Cowboys make their 84th appearance on Monday Night Football, second only to the Miami Dolphins, who have 86.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110), New York Giants -1 )-110)

TOTAL: 38 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +100, Giants -118

