Michael Irvin + Stephen A. Smith: Can ESPN Make it Happen?

FRISCO - ESPN is making moves with its morning show, "First Take,'' which stars the ubiquitous Dallas Cowboys fake-hater Stephen A. Smith.

Could it also star the loquacious Cowboys real-lover Michael Irvin?

The facts: ESPN, and Smith himself, have pitched to the Hall-of-Fame receiver the idea of a daily show. Irvin, formerly at ESPN but now employed by NFL Network (but in the final year of his contract there, it so happens) has balked at the idea of that sizable commitment.

So, I'm told, Smith is personally pushing Irvin to accept an offer to do a Monday morning "NFL postgame show'' on ESPN.

What is the on-the-record response from the Cowboys legend Irvin?

"Fish,'' he told me on Tuesday afternoon, "how many times in the last 32 years have I given you a 'no comment''?

"Never,'' I told him.

"Well,'' Irving chortled, "you're about to experience a first.''

Irvin thinks it wise to lay low here. He told me a few weeks ago that he receives a constant flow of offers to make TV commitments, and that he is financially fortunate enough to turn them down.

But ...

Irvin is a friend and an admirer of Smith's. He thinks highly of Smith's work ethic and ability to "perform,'' an aspect of the TV craft that Irvin has also mastered.

"You have to be able to tell a story, you have to tell it with a rhythm and you have to reach every part of the listener's mind, his brain, his soul,'' Irvin recently told me. "And then 15 minutes later, you have to be able to re-tell the same story - only in a completely different way.''

That, indeed, is television. Irvin is good at it. Smith is good at it. They'd clearly be good together.

So, Monday mornings on ESPN in football season, right, Michael?

"Don't make me say 'no comment' twice,'' Irvin tells me with another hearty laugh.

