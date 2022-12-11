Cowboys vs. Texans Week 14: Live Game Updates

The 1-10-1 Houston Texans head north to face the in-state rival 9-3 Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday, in a game that boasts the largest spread of any NFL game this season. The contest started out as a 14.5-point spread in favor of the Cowboys and grew to as much as 17.5 in some sportsbooks.

That's really for two reasons. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the league both offensively and defensively since the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott missed five games early in the season with a broken thumb suffered on opening night in the 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott returned against the Lions on Oct. 23, and since then, Dallas is averaging 37.7 points as a team and allowing an average of just 18 points per game. The Cowboys are fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts last week that saw Dallas score 33 points in the fourth quarter off of four turnovers in the final frame alone.

But that might not be the worst news for the Texans.

The Dallas run game has improved drastically in recent weeks.

The Cowboys now rank No. 7 in the league with 145.9 rushing yards per game. The Texans are the league's worst rushing defense, allowing an average of 169.1 yards.

The Texans are also struggling on offense, with glaring issues at the quarterback position. Opening-day starter Davis Mills was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Mills led the league with 11 interceptions through 10 games, but Allen didn't improve the offense, committing five turnovers in his two starts, including a pick-six and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in last week's 27-14 loss to Cleveland.

Mills is back under center this week for Houston and will face the league's No. 2 passing defense, with Dallas allowing just under 180 yards per game.

Live, in-game updates will appear here after kickoff...

