The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 10-3 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec 11 in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for noon CT at AT&T Stadium.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the Texans.

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas’ corps of receivers are likely salivating at the thought of dissecting Houston’s secondary in Week 14. With rookie cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. having been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup, the door is open for another standout performance from Lamb. Taking advantage of a banged-up Indianapolis Colts’ secondary in Week 13, Lamb corralled five of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 rushing yards on two carries in Dallas’ 54-19 win. With Lamb hitting his stride, both as an alpha receiver and a situational ball carrier in the backfield, the Cowboys may be in for a big day in the passing game.

Tony Pollard

Pollard continues to demonstrate why he is arguably the Cowboys most explosive dual threat. In Week 13, he rushed 12 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 15 yards. In the process, Pollard increased his yards per carry average to 5.8. The 25-year-old has now combined for 1,111 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns through 12 games. Though quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to significantly utilize his pass catchers, both Pollard and lead back Ezekiel Elliott are poised for strong showings on Sunday, with the Memphis product having the ability to inflict damage on the ground, as well as receiving out of the backfield.

Micah Parsons

Putting aside his interesting week on social media, Parsons Through 12 games in 2022, Parsons has become the premier defensive threat in the NFL. The 23-year-old has compiled 52 total tackles, four run stuffs, three forced fumbles and 12 sacks. In Week4, the Penn State product will be charged with disrupting the rhythm of Texans quarterback Davis Mills. As a result, Houston’s offensive line is expected to double-team at the line of scrimmage. While they may be able to theoretically slow his production by doing so, Parsons’ occupying at least two offensive blockers on each play may allow several of Dallas’ other defenders the freedom to make plays.

