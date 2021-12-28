Coach Quinn to Jaguars? First, 'Here To Kick Ass & Have a Blast' with Cowboys

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Coach Dan Quinn to Jaguars? First, 'Here To Kick Ass & Have a Blast' with Cowboys

    NFL Network on Monday morning released the identity of six guys who figure to be hot names for 2022 top jobs.
    FRISCO - Yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as an award for NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. And, yes, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should win it, hands down.

    But as a former Super Bowl head coach with the Atlanta Falcons and at just age 51, Quinn would surely like something more than a trinket on his bookshelf.

    He’d like to again be an NFL head coach. And once again on Sunday night, in an avalanche of a 56-14 victory over visiting Washington, he put on display why he is about to be in the group of upcoming candidates. ... and then on Tuesday, Quinn officially joined that list, as does Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

    That is for later (though the interview-request window opened Tuesday). For now?

    “I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast & hopefully kick ass.” “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

    "Kick Ass and Have a Blast.'' That's Dan Quinn.

    NFL Network on Monday morning released the identity of six guys who it figures will be hot names for 2022 top jobs.

    The six-man list:

    Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

    Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

    Bills DC Leslie Frazier

    Rams DC Raheem Morris

    Bengals OC Brian Callahan

    Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

    This is obviously not the be-all/end-all list. There are going to be former head coaches discussed (ex-Eagles boss Doug Pederson and ex-Cowboys boss Jason Garrett?) and probably college coaches, too (though Urban Meyer may have poisoned that well.)

    Oh, and we thought it obvious that Dallas' Moore would surely get interviewed as well.

    But consider the Quinn turnaround.

    Without him in 2020, Dallas’ defense was historically horrible, the worst in franchise history. With him in 2021, two players made the Pro Bowl, the defense leads the league in interceptions and this team has a chance to lead the NFL in turnover margin for the first time in 62 seasons of Cowboys football.

    Quinn didn’t need Sunday night to solidify his case, though once again his defense stole the ball, gave little ground and scored a TD. But being on national TV on Christmas representing the 11-4 Cowboys?

    “Yeah,” Quinn prized rookie pupil Micah Parsons said. “Because we are the show. We’re the Dallas Cowboys.”

    Cowboys fans had extra juice says Parsons

