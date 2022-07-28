Cowboys 1-on-1 VIDEO VISIT Tony Pollard: Zeke ‘Brother’ a ‘Superstar’?

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have 99 problems, but stars on offense isn't one of them.

From Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb and beyond, the Cowboys have a plethora of playmakers. Perhaps the biggest emergence on the offensive side of the ball has been running back and kick returner Tony Pollard, who's gone from fourth-round pick to valued asset.

Pollard, 25, had over 1,000 total yards of offense for Dallas a season ago and is primed for an even bigger role in 2022. As a result, Pollard was dubbed the Cowboys' "secret superstar" by Pro Football Focus.

Anybody with eyes in the Dallas backfield for any length of time will know that Pollard isn’t exactly a secret, but he remains in Ezekiel Elliott‘s shadow at least in terms of opportunity. Over the past three years, only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have more carries than Elliott, but Pollard averages 0.8 yards per carry more and 0.9 yards per carry after contact more and while almost doubling Elliott's broken tackle rate. Pollard’s PFF rushing grade over the span, 91.0, ranks fourth-best in the league. - PFF's Sam Monson

While Pollard will likely play second fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott once again, the Cowboys will attempt to get creative with how they utilize the versatile playmaker. One such way Dallas has gone about involving Pollard is putting him in the slot, ala 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

No matter how it gets done, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants the ball in Pollard's hands more often.

“To me, it really comes down to expansion of job responsibility,” McCarthy said during OTAs. “Where he plays and how he plays, that’s all part of the game and the design of it, but it’s just really expanding his opportunity to touch the football.”

And what does Pollard himself say about his role, his contract and his “brother” Zeke? Our exclusive camp visit with “TP” gives you all the answers above.

Yes, Pollard iis entering a contract year, only raising his individual stakes for the 2022 season. Should Pollard produce at the same efficiency clip but with more opportunities, this "superstar" could be in line for a big payday next offseason.