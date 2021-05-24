‘I’m Healthy’: QB Dak Back at Practice as Cowboys Start OTAs

The Monday results for Dak Prescott are expected - and yet Cowboys Nation should be delighted

FRISCO - Cowboys Nation should not be surprised. But Cowboys Nation has every right to be pleased with the news that Dallas quarterback was on the practice field on Monday for the team’s start of organized team activities.

“I’m healthy,” Prescott said over the weekend. “If we had to play a game now, I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

That is essentially the same thing the QB, rehabbing from his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery, said two weeks ago … and before that on … when he signed his new four-year, $160 million contract … and reflective of before that, when sources on Feb. 24 told CowboysSI.com that Prescott could be “100-percent healthy” by now and a “full participant” in the upcoming work.

We are told there will still be a “ramp-up” process to late-July training camp in Oxnard. But Prescott inside the Ford Center on Monday (inside rather than in the backyard here at The Star due to rainy weather in Frisco) wearing a helmet and the special red QB jersey and throwing live routes to receivers against coverage?

It is an expected result since that fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5. It is an expected step in the two-time Pro Bowler rebuilding to where he was at that time, when he was leading the NFL in passing yards.

It is expected. It is not a surprise.

But Cowboys Nation, maybe having learned to take nothing for granted, should nevertheless view it as a delight.

