WATCH: Tony Romo's broadcasting style ripped by Shannon Sharpe
When Tony Romo hung up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback dove head-first into his new broadcasting gig with CBS. The fans immediately welcomed Romo, who received his fair share of praise.
However, now that he is seven years into his broadcasting career, Romo has been criticized for his style as CBS's lead analyst.
The most recent criticism comes from Shannon Sharpe, who ripped Romo and his broadcasting style during a recent episode of "Nightcap," with co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Sharpe says that Romo is "robbing the fans" of their viewing experience by trying to make pre-snap predictions about each play.
“I think a lot of guys can do that,” Sharpe said (conversation starts around the 35:30 mark). “But it’s kind of like the draft, although Adam Schefter and the insiders have the information on what teams are gonna do, what did the commissioner do? Y’all stop that because you’re taking the fun out of it, you’re robbing the guys of that opportunity.
"You’re robbing the fans listening at home of that opportunity. Now some fans, they love that. They love, 'Oh, Tony says it’s gonna be a run, Tony says it’s gonna be a pass.' Well hell, it can’t be but one of the two. You can either run the ball or you can throw the ball. You ever come to the line and hear the defense, 'Watch the run! Watch the pass!' Well damn, you got a 50/50 chance!"
Sharpe has some valid criticism.
When Romo was new to broadcasts, his enthusiasm and ability to predict plays was something that hadn't been seen much before. He seemed to find genuine joy in calling games from the booth.
Now, fans want him to calm down and let them enjoy the energy of the game rather than the booth. Sharpe echoes that thinking, saying he watches games on mute.
"A lot of fans say they like that…to each his own," Sharpe said. "I don’t listen to the sounds because I already know what I’m looking for and I don’t want somebody to contaminate what I’m gonna say on-air. What you hear me say, those are my original thoughts"
Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS back in 2017 to call games alongside Jim Nantz.
So while fans may be growing tired of Romo in the booth, it's not something that will be going away anytime soon. He and Nantz will once again team up for the 2024-25 NFL season, with Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline reporter.