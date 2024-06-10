WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Trey Lance Throws Dime In Offseason Work
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance made an impression during this NFL offseason within the Cowboys organized team activities and mini camp.
Now, Lance is back to his personal offseason work and continues to excite. Watch the video below.
The San Francisco 49ers' former first-round pick has played only eight games, including four starts. Lance is competing with Cooper Rush for Cowboys backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
"His athleticism is top notch.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Lance during OTAs. “You can see the improvement in his timing.”
The fourth-year quarterback did not any playing time last season but expect Lance to have a large role for the Cowboys during preseason.
He's close to being a master of the system," McCarthy continued. "He has a really high understanding. … He just needs as many reps as he can."
All three of the Cowboys' quarterbacks can be free agents after the 2024-25 season.
Prescott is fresh off an MVP-caliber 2023-24 season. The eight-year veteran finished with career highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5) and QB rating (105.9), while also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. Prescott's 73.5 passing grade under pressure was No. 1 in the NFL.
This season is Prescott's final year of a four-year, $160 million deal, which is projected to count $55.4 million against the salary cap. The three-time Pro Bowler is due to be a free agent in 2025.
If Prescott plays for a new team next season, is Lance his successor in Dallas? That is yet to be seen. However, this preseason will be a good opportunity to see Lance in live action.
"I'm excited," Lance said during OTAs. "I haven't played a snap, obviously, since last preseason. I'm just excited and looking forward to it and making sure I'm ready when that time does come."