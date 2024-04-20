Aikman, Prescott, Romo: Dallas Cowboys Aid Children's Cancer Fund Gala
It is rare that Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and 2023 NFL Man of the Year Dak Prescott are not the stars of the show.
On Friday night, Aikman, Prescott and philanthropists wiped tears from their eyes as 23 pediatric cancer patients showcased their immense bravery at the 2024 Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.
“When I see these kids, I see courage, hope and strength,” Prescott said. “This year, as a new father myself, it is that much more impactful.”
The children, ranging in ages from 5-17, strutted the runway in a fashion show alongside celebrities in the nonprofit’s signature fundraiser. The gala raised $2.6 million to help create a brighter future for kids with cancer by advancing research and care.
“They are normal kids who want to go to school, play sports, have fun with their friends and eat dinner with their families," Prescott said. "Instead, they find themselves fighting, chemo, hospitalizations, procedures, fear and more. Tonight is our chance to put the spotlight on them, admire their fortitude and dream of ending pediatric cancer for their sake and for our future.”
16- year-old Sergio Jaramillo delighted the crowd with his humor from the runway, making former Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo dropped down for pushups.
Sports stars, celebrities and philanthropists banded together for 34th year of the gala, with hopes to support, honor and make a difference in every child’s fight against cancer. Each child’s awe-inspiring courage made the evening unforgettable, coinciding with the fairytale theme, ““A Knight to Remember.”
It's Prescott's second year serving as part of legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach’s “Quarterbacks for a Cure” program, while Aikman will be making his 25th consecutive appearance. The two are co-chairs are dedicated to the cause that no child or family should face the fight against cancer alone.
Children’s Cancer Fund was founded in 1982 by a coalition of parents whose children were receiving cancer therapy at Children’s HealthSM. Each year, CCF raises millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research and Child Life services, creating four additional endowments for Children’s Health.
One of the nation’s leading fundraising groups supporting childhood cancers, CCF has donated $13 million to fund pediatric cancer research and treatment programs.