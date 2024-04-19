Betting Lines Reveal Position Favorite for the Dallas Cowboys First Overall Pick
The Dallas Cowboys own the 24th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Current Draft Picks:
The Cowboys currently own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have four original selections and two compensatory selections.
- Round 1: 24
- Round 2: 56
- Round 3: 87
- Round 5: 174 (compensatory)
- Round 6: 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7: 233 (via the Raiders)
- Round 7: 244
In 2024, the only round the team currently does not have a selection in is the fourth.
2024 traded picks
The Cowboys sent the 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers for former first-round QB Trey Lance and traded their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Chiefs for a six-round pick in the 2023 draft, selecting cornerback Eric Scott Jr. Dallas traded their 2024 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
The 2025 pool of Dallas draft slots is complete with picks available in every round.
There is a full breadth of picks available for Dallas to wheel and deal in this year's draft to move up or down to address areas of need.
Priorities:
The team will likely focus on a few priorities, but has many needs to fill: securing its offensive line, adding a starting running back, adding depth to the defensive tackle and linebacker positions, and a receiver to replace Gallup's workload.
These were created by the following roster moves: Tyron Smith, the starting left tackle and Tyler Biadasz, the starting center, departed. Michael Gallup, the starting wide receiver, was released in a cap move. Tony Pollard, the starting running back, signed a 3 year $24M deal with Tennessee. Starting defensive lineman Dorace Armstrong left to sign with the rival Commanders. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retired and cornerback Stephon Gilmore is as a free agent.
Odds for Dallas First Round Selection by Position (via Fanduel)
- Offensive Lineman -170
- Defensive Lineman/Edge +430
- Wide Receiver +600
- Cornerback +750
- Linebacker +1300
- Quarterback +4500
- Tight End +6000
- Running Back +11000
- Safety +11000
While Dallas will have many options at 24, they should focus on stabilizing their offensive line and protecting their most valuable asset in Dak Prescott. Unless the front office gets enamored with a skill player that drops, O line will be the likely and most solid choice for impact in 2024.
