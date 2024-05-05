Three Dallas Cowboys That Need to Step Up in 2024
In the upcoming 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys will rely on several players to elevate their game and contribute more this year. Let’s delve into the three players who need to step up for the Cowboys:
Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith was selected by the Cowboys in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6'3'' and 325lbs, Smith possesses the ideal build for a space-eating defensive tackle, but he hasn't been the player that Dallas hoped they were drafting.
As a nose tackle, Smith’s primary responsibility is to anchor the interior defensive line and be dominant against the run. He needs to improve as a run defender to be the player Dallas was hoping for when they spent a first-round pick on him last year. It has been reported that Dan Quinn wanted him to lose weight last season to become more of a penetrating defensive tackle, but that is not what he does best.
In his rookie season, Smith played in all 17 games, starting in six of them. However, his impact was very limited, recording just one sack and nine solo tackles. The Cowboys need him to take a significant leap forward in 2024, becoming a force against the run and collapsing the pocket.
Smith must improve his ability to shed blocks effectively and creating disruption in the backfield. If he can do so, it will alleviate pressure on the linebackers and contribute to a more formidable defense against the run.
Jalen Tolbert
With veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup departing, the Cowboys require a reliable third option in their passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Jalen Tolbert now steps into what should be the clear-cut No. 3 receiver role.
In 2023, Tolbert played in all 17 games, starting in six of them. He was targeted 36 times, catching 22 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Dak Prescott needs Tolbert to step up and provide consistent production. If he can handle the increased workload, it will take pressure off Lamb and Cooks and enhance the Cowboys’ passing attack.
Terence Steele
Terence Steele had a down year for the Cowboys in 2023. After a phenomenal season two years ago, he took a big step back last season, presumably because of a torn ACL at the end of 2022.
Steele’s 2023 season was rough, particularly in pass protection. Among the 81 offensive tackles graded by Pro Football Focus, Steele found himself near the bottom of the list, ranking 70th. For a team with high aspirations, such vulnerabilities at the offensive line can ruin their chances of being a realistic championship contender.