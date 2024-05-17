Jimmy Johnson shares thoughts on Dallas Cowboys' 2024 schedule
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, who led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the early 1990s as head coach, is sharing his thoughts on the team's schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
Johnson made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, when, like many others, he offered up his belief that America's Team is primed and ready for a postseason run if they are able to get through the early-season gauntlet.
"I think (a weaker ending to the schedule) can be an advantage if they are still confident and if they’re healthy going into the last part of the season," Johnson said. "They’ve got some difficult games right off the bat. For instance, they go up to Cleveland, a great defense. They’re gonna have a young offensive line. That’s gonna struggle against that pass rush of Cleveland.
"Then the third week, they’ve got Baltimore, a physical football team. I think the big thing is the Cowboys have got to survive the early part of the season. They’ve got to survive not only confidence-wise but also health-wise. And if they do that, they can finish strong."
The early portion of the Cowboys' schedule has been a major talking point for analysts.
In the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season, Dallas will be facing seven teams that reached the NFL Playoffs in 2023. It won't be an easy task, but the final stretch of the season is much more favorable.
In the final nine weeks of the season, the Cowboys will play six games in the comfort of their own home at AT&T Stadium. The home stretch should allow the Cowboys to gain momentum leading into the postseason if they are still in the mix.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.