Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Signings Thus Far
The Dallas Cowboys have completed their eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, but their roster building journey is far from finished. They now turn their attention to the undrafted free agent market in search of hidden gems to fill out the rest of their roster.
Colby Suits (QB) – Houston Christian
Due to him being a 6-year senior and the Cowboys having a loaded QB room he is likely to compete for the practice squad.
Alec Holler (TE) – UCF
Holler brings versatility to the tight end position, he serves as a red zone threat and can help as a run blocker.
Brevyn Spann-Ford (TE) – Minnesota
He is much more of a run blocker then a real receiving threat; however, he has the size and speed to become a good option on the receiving end.
Cam Johnson (WR) – Northwestern
Cam Johnson is a wide receiver who is great in short yardage situations. His slower speed will likely hinder him from getting any real snaps in the NFL
Corey Crooms (WR) – Minnesota
Crooms' possession skills and potential warranted consideration from the Cowboys, adding depth and competition to the wide receiver group.
Denzel Daxon (DT) - Illinois
Denzel Daxon was a fantastic run stopper for Illinois. Cowboys are lacking depth at the defensive line giving him a chance to fight for a spot on the roster.
Byron Vaughns (EDGE) – Baylor
Vaughns' versatility and knack for disrupting the backfield make him a possible candidate to make the 53-man roster.
Jason Johnson (LB) – UCF
Johnson was a tackling machine for UCF earning him a spot a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection.
Brock Mogenson (LB) – South Dakota
Mogenson was also a tackling machine in college and will compete with Johnson for preseason snaps.
Josh DeBerry (DB) – Texas A&M
DeBerry has a history of success in zone coverage. He is an intriguing prospect due to his ball hawking ability and overall versatility.
Emany Johnson (S) – Nevada
Emany Johnson has great size combined with the ability to defend the run and contribute in coverage.
Julius Wood (S) - ECU
Wood's aggressive style of play and ability to read offenses provides playmaking potential on the defensive side of the ball.
Nathaniel Peat (RB) - Missouri
Peat has the potential to be a game changer on offense and in the return game shown by his 4.37 40-yard dash time.
The Cowboys have a total of 21 rookies heading into next year (8 drafted and 13 undrafted) giving Cowboys fans many reasons to be excited for next year.