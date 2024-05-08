NFL, Dallas Cowboys Schedule Release Delayed Per League Memo
The NFL schedule release will be later than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys fans who are ready to circle their calendars will have to wait until May 15th at 8pm ET instead of the expected May 9th release, per Sports Business Journal.
The Dallas schedule storylines are aplenty in 2024, as the Cowboys will face their former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, play against highly-anticipated rookies, battle the top talent in the NFL and host revenge games.
Last season the Cowboys played in six prime time games, excluding Thanksgiving. Could this season top that number?
While the dates are not released, the Cowboys do know which opponents they will play in 2024. At AT&T Stadium in 2024, Dallas will host nine opponents. Seven of those nine had a winning record in 2023.
Highlights for opponents matchups include hosting the Houston Texans in a lone star state battle. Quarterback CJ Stroud and the Texans visit AT&T Stadium, fresh off a surprise playoff run in 2023. It’s a bit of a revenge game as former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz called Dallas a "zoo" on the Pat McAfee Show.
The Cowboys also host the Baltimore Ravens in a showdown between last year's MVP (Lamar Jackson) and the runner up (Dak Prescott). The Ravens made is to the AFC Championship game last season and scored a solid NFL Draft class to fill both immediate and longer-term needs.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.