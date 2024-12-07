All Dolphins

Dolphins-Jets 2024 Week 14 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium?

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record at 6-7 on the season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are looking to get back on the right track after their three-game winning streak ended with their loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.

Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 14 matchup.

CBS Sports

Analysis: These two are playing out the string, but the Dolphins have looked much better over the past month. The Jets have done little on offense, while Miami can throw it around. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to play well as the Dolphins handle the Jets. 

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jets 19

Sports Illustrated

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins

USA Today Sports

  • Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 28, Jets 17
  • Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 30, Jets 20
  • Nate Davis: Dolphins 31, Jets 20
  • Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Jets 24
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 30, Jets 20
  • Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 27, Jets 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Dolphins are fading out of the AFC playoff picture, but the Jets have suffered through unofficial elimination status for longer. Aaron Rodgers takes some lumps vs. a tough pass defense while Tua Tagovailoa exploits a struggling Jets' front seven with intermediate passing. De'Von Achane will rip off his share of explosive plays, too.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 20

ESPN

Stephanie Bell: Dolphins

Matt Bowen: Dolphins

Mike Clay: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

Kimberly Martin: Dolphins

Eric Moody: Dolphins

Jason Reid: Dolphins

Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

Pro Football Talk

  • Mike Florio: Dolphins 31, Jets 20
  • Chris Simms: Dolphins 27, Jets 17

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 27, Jets 20
  • Tom Blair: Dolphins 27, Jets 17
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 26, Jets 24
  • Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 31, Jets 21
  • Dan Parr: Dolphins 30, Jets 17

The 33rd Team

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins did not have a good Week 13, losing to the Packers in Green Bay. That, combined with wins by the Broncos and Colts, essentially eliminated them from a wild-card berth. However, they aren’t technically eliminated, so expect them to go all-out to win at home against the New York Jets. New York seems checked out at this point, and they are only playing for pride. Take the Dolphins to win, but the Jets to cover here in Week 14.

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 23

The Athletic

Analysis: The Jets got off to a good start last week, but teams with bad quarterbacks and defenses that miss tackles find ways to lose. On passes of over 10 air yards, Aaron Rodgers completed just 2 of 14 for 35 yards. His 38.9 percent completion percentage on such passes this season is the fifth lowest in the NFL and his lowest number since 2016. Jets running back Breece Hall is tied for a league-high six fumbles, and the Dolphins have been very good against the run the last two months anyway. (The Dolphins defense leads the league with only 24 explosive plays — 20-plus yards — allowed, a year after giving up 55 such plays through 13 weeks.) This spread seemed a point or two too high to me, but how else are people going to consider taking the Jets? The Dolphins finally get warm again after freezing last week in Green Bay.

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 6.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)

Pro Football Network

  • David Bearman: Dolphins
  • Adam Beasley: Dolphins
  • Dakota Randall: Dolphins
  • Dallas Robinson: Dolphins
  • Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
  • Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
  • Mike Wobschall: Dolphins
  • Anthony DiBona: Dolphins

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The Dolphins toyed with the Jets while sweeping them last season, though Rodgers' presence alone should make this a more competitive matchup — if only for a while. The Dolphins absolutely have to have this game to remain in the playoff conversation and the Jets are basically playing out the string, so there's no question which will be the more motivated team here. This is a get-right game for the Dolphins before they face another challenge on the road against a playoff opponent in Week 15, and there's no reason they won't take care of business. This figures to be very similar to the Dolphins' last two home games against the lowly Raiders and Patriots, and we'd expect another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 16

