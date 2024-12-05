NFL Week 14 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Three First-Place Teams Face Key Division Games
It’s Week 14! Thanksgiving week was kind to a couple of our pickers, as Matt Verderame and Mitch Goldich both went 15–1 in their game picks. The week was not as kind to Justin Tucker or the Cleveland Browns’ future quarterback plans. This is the final week that some teams are on a bye. As the season winds down, some teams are surging into the playoffs, while others are looking ahead to the coaching market.
A couple of big games will be in prime time this week, starting with an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Then, our staff is evenly split on whether the Los Angeles Chargers can take down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. First place in the NFC West is on the line Sunday afternoon, with our staff also perfectly split between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. And in one of the more intriguing games for an individual player, Kirk Cousins will make his return to Minnesota where the Atlanta Falcons will face the Vikings.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up.
Green squares denote upsets.