AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins and the NFL: The Jamal Adams Reaction

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins were never players for safety Jamal Adams once he made it clear he wanted the New York Jets to trade him for several reasons, one of which was the fact the Jets weren't going to trade him to a team within their division.

But now Adams is gone, and the Dolphins benefit nonetheless because the Jets defense suddenly doesn't look quite as formidable as it could have been.

And, make no mistake, the Jets could have had a championship-caliber defense without this trade. Don't buy it? Just consider that they finished seventh in the NFL in total defense last season, and that was despite the fact they had the worst offense in the league (meaning their defense was on the field more often) and despite the fact they played essentially the entire season without two established veterans they had signed in free agency — C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson.

Let's also be clear that while there's still some talent on that Jets defense, Adams clearly was that unit's best player.

The Jets will benefit from this trade in the long run if they make good use of the two first-round picks they acquired, but their defense no longer looks elite.

And that will benefit the Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

This is just one perspective of the Adams trade, one of many across the SI NFL network:

• We earlier explored how the Adams trade compared to the 2019 Dolphins deals involving Minkah Fitzpatrick, like Adams a safety, and Laremy Tunsil, who like Adams fetched the Dolphins two first-round picks as part of the compensation.

Kristian Dyer of Jets Country invoked the historic Dallas-Minnesota, Herschel Walker deal in his instant analysis piece:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-trader-joe-douglas-setting-up-team-with-jamal-adams-trade

Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven opined king's ransom Seattle paid was well worth it for Adams:

https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks/gm-report/jamal-adams-well-worth-kings-ransom-for-seahawks

 Jack Curtis of Cal Sports Report wonders if the trade means rookie Ashtyn Davis, a former Golden Bears safety who played for new Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, now has a shot at starting in New York:

https://www.si.com/college/cal/news/jets-trade-adams-davis-next

Grant Cohn of All 49ers says this was a missed opportunity for the Seahawks' arch NFC West rivals:

https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers/news/seahawks-beat-out-49ers-to-trade-for-jamal-adams

Patricia Traina of Giants Country says the cross-town rival breathes a sigh of relief that Adams is out of the Gotham area:

https://www.si.com/nfl/giants/news/why-the-giants-should-be-relieved-following-the-jamal-adams-trade-to-seattle

Pete Smith of Browns Digest wrote that Cleveland wasn't ready to pay the "all-in" price for Adams:

https://www.si.com/nfl/browns/news/seahawks-trade-for-jamal-adams

John Shipley of Jags Report said the Adams trade pulls a potential trading partner for Yannick Ngakoue off the table:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jaguars/news/seahawks-acquisition-jamal-adams-eliminates-potential-trade-partner-jaguars

Ed Kracz of Eagle Maven lamented Philadelphia's inability to make a bid for Adams because of its cap woes:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/jamal-adams-trade-highlights-eagles-salary-cap-woes

Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven wrote that Seattle paid twice the price Dallas would have:

https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys/news/jets-trade-all-pro-jamal-adams-to-seahawks-at-twice-what-dallas-cowboys-wouldve-paid

Luke Easterling of All Bucs wrote that the high cost of doing Jamal Adams business meant Tampa Bay never had a shot:

https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers/news/jamal-adams-trade-nfl-news-jets-seahawks-bucs

Howard Balzer at All Cardinals examined the recent history of blockbuster trades in the AFC West:

https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals/news/jamal-adams-trade-nfc-west-implications

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The SI AllDolphins Pre-Camp AFC Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have a lot more talent on their roster after a busy offseason, but they still have work to do to catch up with the elite teams in their conference

Alain Poupart

by

palmbeachdolphin

Number 47 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 47 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

The Lowdown on New Dolphins CB Javaris Davis

A scouting report on cornerback Javaris Davis, who joined the Miami Dolphins a decade after his cousin was a first-round pick for the team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Make Roster Moves and More News

The Miami Dolphins made a few roster moves Monday, put three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and there's a Tua sighting

Alain Poupart

Where Are the Dolphins Most Improved?

The Miami Dolphins were named by ESPN as the most improved team in the NFL, but where did most of that improvement come?

Alain Poupart

Number 48 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 48 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins' Latest Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins waived two players for a second consecutive day, but again hung on to their rookie free agents

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the NFL Network Top 100

The NFL Network Top 100 player countdown will be unveiled this week, and it will be interesting what Miami Dolphins, if any, earn a spot on the list

Alain Poupart

OTD in Miami Dolphins: Shula Inducted into the Hall of Fame

Legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula officially was welcomed into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 26, 1997

Alain Poupart

The Minkah Trade a Year Later ... from the Steelers Sideline

Alain Poupart