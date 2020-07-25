Giant Sigh of Relief  Following the Jamal Adams Trade to Seattle

Oh, the irony.

Safety Jamal Adams, the son of one-time Giants' first-round draft pick George Adams, proved to be an absolute terror in cleats against his father's old team last year.

In case you've forgotten--and no one would blame you if you did--Adams led the Jets defense with nine tackles, eight of which were solo, two sacks, one pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in a 34-27 win over the Giants. That was good enough to make Adams the runaway winner of the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

So imagine the collective sigh of relief around the NFC East (well, except for maybe the Cowboys, believed to have been very interested in the Dallas native) when word came that Adams, who this week exclusively told the Daily News his side of the story in which he was highly critical of the Jets' leadership, and in particular head coach Adam Gase, got his wish and was traded to a team with a chance to be a winner.

That team is Seattle, whose price for the generational talent and the Jets fourth-round pick in 2022 included safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, and a third-round pick in 2021.

While the Giants will still see Adams on occasion--they have a Week 13 cross-country trip to the Emerald City this year--here's hoping that nightmarish situations like the one below are not part of the game.