Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

The Seattle Seahawks got one of the best safeties in the NFL. They also gave up a significant amount to do it.

The Seahawks send Bradley McDougald, their first round picks in 2021 and 2022, a third round pick in 2021 to the New York Jets. In addition to Jamal Adams, the Seahawks also get the Jets fourth round pick in 2022.

Adams was someone that could've upgraded the Browns secondary substantially, but the amount the Seahawks gave up for it is nothing short of flabbergasting. Adams is an excellent player. He's been an All-Pro and is only 24 years old. They are going to have to give him the hefty extension he didn't get from the Jets.

The best argument for the Seahawks to make this deal is the fact they have been awful with first round picks. So rather than risk wasting them on draft picks that don't contribute, they went ahead and sent them to the Jets.

For the Jets, this is a home run deal. Adams is a star. He's the only star on the Jets. They need a ton of help and they get a player, but premium picks to build their roster. They have to make those picks count, but Adams was making it impossible for him to return to the Jets, ripping the head coach, Adam Gase, over his leadership and the owner, Woody Johnson, who faces allegations over his role as ambassador to Ireland.

Both may be valid criticisms, but it's not a great look for a player to savage his organization in an attempt to get traded. Will that same dynamic play out in Seattle?

Adams would've looked great on the Browns, but this price would've represented an all-in move that would've put too much on the line at this point. It's not clear how the Seahawks are ready to push their chips in the middle, but for the moment, they can enjoy acquiring a superstar for their defense.