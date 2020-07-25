BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

Pete Smith

The Seattle Seahawks got one of the best safeties in the NFL. They also gave up a significant amount to do it.

The Seahawks send Bradley McDougald, their first round picks in 2021 and 2022, a third round pick in 2021 to the New York Jets. In addition to Jamal Adams, the Seahawks also get the Jets fourth round pick in 2022.

Adams was someone that could've upgraded the Browns secondary substantially, but the amount the Seahawks gave up for it is nothing short of flabbergasting. Adams is an excellent player. He's been an All-Pro and is only 24 years old. They are going to have to give him the hefty extension he didn't get from the Jets.

The best argument for the Seahawks to make this deal is the fact they have been awful with first round picks. So rather than risk wasting them on draft picks that don't contribute, they went ahead and sent them to the Jets.

For the Jets, this is a home run deal. Adams is a star. He's the only star on the Jets. They need a ton of help and they get a player, but premium picks to build their roster. They have to make those picks count, but Adams was making it impossible for him to return to the Jets, ripping the head coach, Adam Gase, over his leadership and the owner, Woody Johnson, who faces allegations over his role as ambassador to Ireland. 

Both may be valid criticisms, but it's not a great look for a player to savage his organization in an attempt to get traded. Will that same dynamic play out in Seattle?

Adams would've looked great on the Browns, but this price would've represented an all-in move that would've put too much on the line at this point. It's not clear how the Seahawks are ready to push their chips in the middle, but for the moment, they can enjoy acquiring a superstar for their defense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Stefanski Adds Familiar Face To Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff With Hiring Of Kevin Rogers

Things have been quiet as of late, but the team announced that they have added an offensive assistant to the team for the coming season with the hiring of Kevin Rogers.

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #4 Linebacker

What is most likely to be the most highlighted position battle of training camp for the Cleveland Browns may not have anyone that is actually an answer. The linebacker position has a number of young players, but none of them have proven anything in the NFL.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #5 Wide Receiver 3

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have a handful of competitions to play out to determine their depth chart. One of them is the third receiver spot.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb Set Up For Outstanding Fantasy Season

Nick Chubb had one of the best fantasy seasons in the league last year and while Kareem Hunt is full go this year, the Cleveland Browns are set up to allow him to have an outstanding season.

Pete Smith

COVID-19 Will Cost Players Roster Spots

The NFL announced that 95 players have tested positive thus far, which includes players who have divulged that information. As rookies try to report to training camp, it's difficult to imagine a positive result won't end up costing a chance to compete for roster spots.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Doing Damage Control?

A day before rookies report to Cleveland Browns training camp and a week before he's due to arrive, David Njoku attempted damage control in wake of his trade request tweeting to the city of Cleveland and fans that he appreciates them and all their support.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Browns Training Camp Rookie Preview

Everything is proceeding as if rookies are going to report on Tuesday, July 21st, which would mark the first time the Cleveland Browns will see the rookies they've added this offseason in person. Given the complications, a preview of what's reasonable to expect.

Pete Smith

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

Training Camp Green Lit With Some Caveats, Another Deadline

The NFL released a statement that the collective bargaining agreement allows them to green light training camp, but still has them on a clock to agree on details regarding safety protocols for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

by

Idrthrbncleve

Myles Garrett Makes Strong Statements About NFL's Responsibility To Do More On Social Issues, Race

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke about his outreach efforts and race in his conference call on Thursday after signing his extension.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh