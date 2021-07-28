The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 46

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 46:

No. 46: Ryan Fitzpatrick's Game-Winning TD Pass at New England in 2019

Setting the stage: The Dolphins made dramatic improvement through the course of the 2019 season, particularly after being outscored 163-26 in their first four games. By the time the season finale at New England arrived, the Dolphins had gone 4-4 over their previous eight games. The Patriots, meanwhile, needed a victory to clinch the No. 2 seed and a bye in the AFC playoffs and were heavily favored to do just that. Thanks in part to a pick-six by Eric Rowe, the Dolphins stayed close and actually found themselves with a chance to pull out a victory down 24-20 with 3:53 left.

The play: Eight completions by Ryan Fitzpatrick, including a 24-yard pick-up by DeVante Parker against 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, brought the Dolphins from their 25 to the Patriots 5-yard line with 29 seconds left after they called their second timeout. Fitzpatrick completed the game-winning drive when he hit Mike Gesicki in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown that not only ended the season in style but shifted the outlook of the AFC playoffs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.