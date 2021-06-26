The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 78

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 78

No. 78: Michael Thomas' interception vs. New England in 2013

Setting the stage: Despite the well-publicized events of "Bullygate," the Dolphins found themselves still hoping for a playoff spot with a 7-6 record as they prepared to face the New England Patriots in Miami. Five days before the game, the Dolphins signed safety Michael Thomas off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad no doubt unaware of the huge role he was about to play.

The play: The Dolphins trailed 20-17 before taking the lead on Ryan Tannehill's pass to Marcus Thigpen with 1:15 left in regulation, but then watched Tom Brady move the Patriots from their 20 to a first-and-10 at the Miami 19 with 27 seconds left. After a first-down incompletion where Thomas broke up a pass intended for Julian Edelman, the Patriots moved to a second-and-5 after Cameron Wake jumped offside. But two more incompletions set up a fourth-and-5 from the 14 with 7 seconds left. Brady tried to connect with Austin Collie in the right side of the end zone, but Thomas capped the defensive stand by jumping up and falling backward with the ball in his hands.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

