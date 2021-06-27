The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 77

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 77

No. 77: The Albert Wilson-Jakeem Grant high five vs. Oakland in 2018

Setting the stage: Looking to go to 3-0 in the 2018 season, the Dolphins faced the Raiders in Miami and took a 21-17 lead when Albert Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to fellow wide receiver Jakeem Grant on a gadget play. Shortly after Xavien Howard's end zone interception kept the four-point lead, Wilson and Grant teamed up for more fun. Actually, it was Wilson who was involved in the play until Grant joined him later.

The play: Two plays after Howard's interception, the Dolphins faced a second-and-4 from their 26 shortly before the two-minute warning. After taking a shotgun snap, Ryan Tannehill just flipped the ball forward to Wilson as he was coming across the field from Tannehill's right. Some great blocking did the rest and Wilson broke loose toward the end zone. The only player on the field who actually got close to Wilson in the final 40 yards was Grant, who ran alongside him. That led to the two exchanging a high five around the Raiders 10-yard line.

