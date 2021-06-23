The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 81

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 81.

No. 81: Jakeem Grant's kickoff return for a touchdown against Tennessee in 2018

Setting the stage: The 2018 season opener against Tennessee forever will be remembered as the longest game in NFL history, thanks to two long delays caused by lightning in the area. The game itself was rather forgettable until a crazy fourth quarter where each team scored 17 points and they combined for three touchdowns of 75 yards or longer.

The play: The longest of those touchdowns was Jakeem Grant's 101-yard kickoff return. It came right after Tennessee had scored to even things up at 10-10. Grant went from left to right on the play, capping things off with a finger roll deep into the end zone.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989.