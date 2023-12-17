Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 10-4 on the season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. Dealing Without Tyreek

After a week of speculation, Tyreek Hill indeed will sit out the Jets game after sustaining an ankle injury Monday night and there's no question it changes the look of the Dolphins offense and eliminated the big-play threat that gave the Dolphins a dimension most teams don't have. The offense now will have to move the ball down the field more methodically against a good Jets defense and it will be interesting to see which player can step up in Hill's absence.

2. Liam and the O-line

The success of the offense against the Jets obviously could be determined by how well the line holds up, so it obviously was great news that both left tackle Terron Armstead and center Liam Eichenberg were active after being questionable Friday. But Armstead is banged up and Eichenberg is starting because Connor Williams is now out for the season. And then Robert Hunt again is out, so this is far from an ideal situation. But it's Week 15 and every team has injuries.

3. Secondary a Primary Concern?

The injury issues aren't limited to the offense because the secondary is a mess with Jalen Ramsey as the only starter in the lineup against the Jets, with Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott all inactive. This wouldn't have been a major issue on Black Friday against journeyman Tim Boyle, but Jets QB Zach Wilson is coming off maybe the best performance of his career.

4. Running Game to the Rescue?

The Dolphins have had overall a good season with their running game — though maybe not as good as the stats would suggest — and this is the time of year where he needs to come alive. This means a lot of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane if he's able to handle a few carries despite a toe injury that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report. The Dolphins ran the ball very well in the second half of the Black Friday game; they need to do it from the start in this game.

5. Redemption Time for Chubb

A big reason the Dolphins dominated the Jets on Black Friday was their pass rush, which took advantage of a mediocre offensive line and getting pressure on Zach Wilson could be a key for the defense, particularly if it can lead to a key and timely turnover. And there's nobody who would love a big play like that more than Bradley Chubb because of what happened six days ago when his brain fart of throwing his helmet in frustration while still on the playing field cost the Dolphins some points and cost him some money.