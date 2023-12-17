Breaking Down the Week 15 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will be missing major star power when they face the New York Jets

The answer finally came at 11:30 a.m. and after all kinds of speculation and positive signs, Tyreek Hill will not be playing against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver ran some routes in pregame warmups and it didn't look like there any major issues, leading to speculation he would be active.

But he clearly was the biggest name on the Miami Dolphins inactive list, though there were other big names as well.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland also will miss the game because of injuries, along with the two players previously ruled out, guard Robert Hunt and safety DeShon Elliott.

The final inactive player is veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who wasn't needed because Andrew Van Ginkel is ready to go despite an oblique injury. This is not a good sign for Pierre-Paul, who played only a handful of snaps against Tennessee on Monday night.

On the positive side, the two starting offensive linemen who had been questionable — Terron Armstead and Liam Eichenberg — will be active and in the lineup.

Running back De'Von Achane also will be active after being questionable with a toe injury.

Besides what the Dolphins obviously will miss offensively with Hill out, the secondary also has to be a concern with three of the four starters out, Jalen Ramsey being the only one who is active.

The expectation is that Kader Kohou will start outside opposite Ramsey, with Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell slated to start at safety, though we could see different combinations here.

At wide receiver, Hill's absence means that veteran Robbie Chosen is active and also could mean some opportunities for in-season trade acquisitions Chase Claypool.

JETS INACTIVE REPORT

The Jets' inactive list is highlighted by right tackle Max Mitchell, who started the Black Friday game at MetLife Stadium and figures to be replaced in the starting lineup by former Dolphins draft pick Billy Turner.

Also inactive for the Jets will be WR Jason Brownlee, T Carter Warren, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DL Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall and QB Brett Rypien will be the emergency third quarterback.