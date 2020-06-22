DeVante Parker has reason to be proud of his performance against NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in the 2019 season finale, and his Instagram account is proof that he is.

Parker posted on Sunday a shot of himself jumping in front of Gilmore at Gillette Stadium last December with the caption, "Ignore him and attack the football."

The post had been liked by almost 22,000 people as of Monday at 10:30 a.m..

The photo showed one of Parker's eight catches for 137 yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 victory, which took the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs away from the Patriots and set the stage for their first-round playoff loss against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans the following week.

The unusual thing about Parker's post is that not only did it come almost six months after the end of the 2019 season, it came more than two years after an Instagram post from Gilmore showing him stepping in front of Parker to make an interception in a Dolphins-Patriots game — from 2017.

That interception came late in the first half with the Dolphins threatening to cut into New England's 21-10 lead and helped the Patriots go on to a 35-17 victory.

The caption on the Instagram post ready: "Ignore him and go get the Ball."

Clearly, Parker saw that post, which was dated May 2, 2018.

Parker's post got several comments from some of his teammates, including Mike Gesicki, Bobby McCain, Chandler Cox, Davon Godchaux and Avery Moss.

RELATED: The Day Parker Torched Gilmore

RELATED: Parker Goes One-on-One with Michael Thomas

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter @apoupartFins.