Potential Dolphins Draft Target: DL Matt Henningsen

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin

Matt Henningsen’s Background

Henningsen’s story is a pretty impressive one. He was a walk-on for the Badgers in 2017 before becoming the first freshman to start in a season opener since 1990 the following season in 2018.

After that, he became a mainstay on the Badgers front playing in 29 career games with 16 starts. He finished his career with 58 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, including two he ran back for touchdowns.

Henningsen didn’t get an NFL combine invite, but he did have an impressive Pro Day workout. He reportedly ran a 7.16 three-cone and jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical, both of which would have been the best marks for a defensive lineman at the combine.

Matt Henningsen Scouting Report

Pass Rush Ability: Henningsen’s pass rush plan isn’t diverse but is still effective. He wins with a bull rush and speed to power move fairly consistently, but he doesn’t have much else in his repertoire. He’s not going to win with speed off the snap or win by shooting gaps or working across the face of an offensive lineman. He’s great at collapsing the pocket with a surprising amount of power.

Run Defense Ability: Henningsen is an NFL-ready run defender. He’s smart with the way he stacks and sheds from blocks, he’s a good tackler around the line of scrimmage, and he has plenty of power to reset the line of scrimmage early in reps. Henningsen can set a hard edge when he’s playing outside, and he’s capable of anchoring blocks when he kicks inside.

Versatility: Despite a lack of functional athletic ability, Henningsen actually projects as a movable piece on a defense line. He can play as a base end in a 3-4 and kick inside as a true interior defensive lineman in a 4-3. He had a couple of nice standup rushes littered across his film too. This is definitely one of his strengths.

Technique: Henningsen is a well-coached player who clearly understands his role in the Badgers’ defense and his own limitations. He knows when to disengage from blocks, when to attack lineman with power rushes, and how to counter when necessary.

Round Grade: Late 4th - Early 5th

Projected Role: Developmental starting defensive end or defensive tackle

How He Fits with the Dolphins

While Miami might not have a huge hole in its defensive line depth chart, sometimes players are just too good of a fit to pass up. Henningsen is the quintessential defensive lineman Miami has taken a liking to under returning defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

He’s smart, powerful and polished in his technique. He’s stout in the run game, something Miami heavily values in their defensive linemen no matter where they line up. The Dolphins also tend to favor power rushers over pure speed players, which is exactly what Henningsen is.

He’s not going to be a glamorous pick or player, but the Dolphins are the perfect spot for him, and the defensive line is a valuable enough position to throw picks at it in the middle rounds.

Making the case for drafting Matt Henningsen

The best case for Henningsen is how good of a fit he is for the Dolphins. He fits their mold of defensive linemen to a T. His ability to play at multiple spots on the defensive line probably will be a huge selling point for him.

Ideally, Henningsen can serve almost as a super backup for the Dolphins during the 2022 season. He can play in Emmanuel Ogbah’s role as a hand in the dirt rusher when he needs a break. He can also kick inside to spell Christian Wilkins when he needs a break.

That might mean he only plays 20 percent of the team’s snaps in 2022, but that is still a valuable role on the defense. If he is forced into a long-term starting role because of an injury, Henningsen has enough talent and football IQ to hold his own.

Dante Collinelli is director of college scouting for BlueChip Scouting.

