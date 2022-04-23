Potential Dolphins Draft Target: LB Troy Andersen

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

Troy Andersen’s background

Andersen probably has one of the most interesting backgrounds in the entire 2022 draft class. He played three different positions — linebacker, quarterback, running back — while with the Bobcats.

At linebacker, Andersen earned many accolades, including back-to-back All-Conference Honors, Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year award, and FCS Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

In 2017, he played running back and earned the Big Sky Freshman of the Year award, becoming the freshman to reach 100 yards the fastest in program history. In 2018, he moved to quarterback and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors, rushed for at least 100 yards a school-record nine times, and scored at least one touchdown in 11 straight games, yet another school record.

The versatile linebacker is listed at 6-3, 243 pounds with 32⅛-inch arms and 9¼-inch hands. He ran a blazing 4.42 40-yard dash, jumped 36 inches in the vertical jump, and 128 inches in the broad jump at the NFL combine.

Troy Andersen scouting report

Run Defense: When Andersen is given free space to trigger downhill and explode, he’s an exceptional run defender. He’s a good tackler with an always-firing motor. Where he struggles is dealing with contact at times. He’s not consistent at stacking and shedding blocks yet and will need to be kept clean more often than not at the NFL level.

Pass Defense: Andersen’s pass-coverage ability is mostly projection, but there were some encouraging flashes on his film. There is no doubt he has the size, change of direction skills, and speed to hold up against NFL competition. However, he needs to learn better technique and timing when trying to mirror players down the field. The right coach could make him a legitimate weapon in this area.

Versatility: When it comes to overall versatility, Andersen is probably one of the most diverse players in the class since he played offense and defense. With that said, when it comes to his likely NFL position, Andersen is a weakside linebacker through and through. He doesn’t project well as a middle linebacker or as a strongside linebacker.

Range: Andersen has some of the best range this class has to offer. He’s exceptional at getting outside the tackle box and making plays in the boundary. He’s got the speed to make rangy plays in both man and zone coverage as well. Andersen moves as a modern-day NFL linebacker should.

Round Grade: Late 3rd - Early 4th

Projected Role: Developmental starting WILL linebacker

How He Fits with the Dolphins

Projecting Andersen’s specific fit in the Dolphins' defense is a tad difficult. He’s pretty similar to Jerome Baker when it comes to play style, and he’s not quite the right fit to play next to him.

However, Miami’s defense has been missing something becoming more and more important on the second level of its defense: speed. Baker is fast, but the rest of Miami’s linebackers aren’t known for their range or coverage ability.

While it might take some time to figure out where exactly Andersen lines up, his speed and coverage ability can make an instant impact in sub-packages. Having two good athletes on the second level of Miami’s defense in an AFC loaded with playmakers is never a bad idea.

Making the case for Troy Andersen

Andersen’s case for being the pick at either 102 or 125 is pretty simple. If he falls that far, there probably isn’t another player on the board with more upside than he has. Andersen is a top-level athlete with quality film at the FCS level, and he performed well against better competition at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

His fit into Miami’s scheme isn’t exactly perfect, but the amount of time Miami spends in sub-packages makes it likely they’ll figure out a way to effectively use his skill set. He’s also athletic enough to function as a productive blitzer in Miami’s blitz packages.

Offenses won’t know whether he is rushing or dropping into coverage because he’s actually solid in both areas. That type of move piece that can help disguise defensive tendencies doesn’t come around all that often.

Andersen isn’t quite that good yet, but given Miami’s track record with developing defensive talent under defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Andersen’s best chance to reach his ceiling is in South Florida.