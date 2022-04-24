Potential Dolphins Draft Target: RB Jerome Ford

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Jerome Ford’s Background

Ford served as the Bearcats’ starting running back for the 2021 season and earlier was part of a rotation with current Miami Dolphins player Gerrid Doaks after transferring from Alabama following the 2019 season. He finished the 2021 season with 1,242 yards rushing, 19 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

The fourth-year junior running back ran an impressive 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, while jumping 31 inches in the vertical and 118 inches in the broad jump.

Ford (5-10, 210) attended Armwood High School in Tampa and was rated as a four-star recruit and the sixth-best all-purpose back in the country by 247Sports.

Jerome Ford Scouting Report

Vision: Ford does a good job understanding what his offensive line is trying to execute, and making the most of it. He hits small creases with urgency and is very decisive when making lateral cuts. He’s good at finding cutback lanes and letting outside zone blocking develop before he picks his hole.

Third-down skill set: Ford isn’t going to offer teams a ton in this area, based on his film. He caught some screen passes and maybe one or two throws downfield, but he’s got a huge question mark on his resume in this area. When pass blocking, Ford does a nice job stepping up and at least providing a roadblock for incoming blitzers. He needs to work on learning his actual assignments in pass protection because he got caught off guard a couple of times.

Big-play ability: Ford had a ton of long runs this past season where he saw daylight and found a second gear in the open field. There is enough here to feel comfortable about his ability to rip long runs in the league. His 4.46 at the combine also points to solid ability in this area.

Contact balance: Ford does very well in this area. He’s not the biggest back in the world, but he’s got a thick frame and runs with power through contact. Defenders frequently bounce or fall off of his frame on first contact allowing him to pick up extra yards.

Round Grade: 4th

Projected Role: Rotational contributor in zone-blocking scheme

How He Fits with the Dolphins

Ford’s fit on the Dolphins likely would be as a rotational third back during the 2022 season with a chance to earn a bigger role in 2023 and beyond. He’s an experienced back in a zone running scheme, something Miami will use plenty of under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

From a play-style perspective, Ford is pretty similar to Raheem Mostert, who the team signed to a one-year contract this offseason. He’s a one-cut-back with the ability to put his foot in the ground and explode upfield to create big plays. That is perfect for what Miami wants in a lead back for its current scheme.

The Dolphins need to improve their 30th-ranked running game from last season, and while Mostert is probably better than Ford right now, his injury history is concerning, making Ford a selection that makes sense for the present and the future.

Making the case for drafting Jerome Ford

The Dolphins have been without a true lead for quite some time, and although they invested short-term contracts in Mostert and Chase Edmonds, those guys probably aren't the long-term answer. Ford potentially could be that answer.

Ford's combination of speed, burst, and contact balance makes him an easy projection to a rotational role, but it also gives him some upside as a future starter. He’s capable of taking 10-plus carries a game and wearing defenses down in the South Florida heat.

Drafting a running back at either pick 102 or 125 makes a ton of sense from a positional value perspective too. It would give Miami an opportunity to maximize the value of that selection with a player who could contribute right away.

Additionally, of all the running backs who could still be on the board when Miami picks, Ford probably has the highest ceiling. Running backs tend to fall in the draft, but Ford would be a steal at either of Miami’s selections.

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: LB Troy Andersen

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: Edge DeAngelo Malone

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: OL Zach Tom

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: RB Dameon Pierce

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: LB Darrian Beavers

RELATED: Potential Dolphins Draft Target: C Cam Jurgens