Potential Dolphins Draft Target: LB Brian Asamoah

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Brian Asamoah's Background

Asamoah spent the past three seasons as a consistent presence on an ascending Sooners defense. The senior linebacker redshirted his freshman season and then went on to play in 36 games while making 19 starts.

The 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker finished his Sooners career with 179 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL combine along with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump.

Asamoah’s family emigrated to the United States from Ghana in 2000, and he attended St. Francis De Sales High School in Columbus, Ohio. He was rated as a consensus three-star recruit while playing running back and linebacker in High School.

Brian Asamoah Scouting Report

Run Defense: Asamoah’s value as a run defender comes when he’s kept free of contact by his defensive line and is allowed to flow freely from sideline to sideline. He’s fast, hits hard, and is capable of making impact plays in the backfield. He’s not the best at stacking blocks, and his mental processing is still a work in progress.

Pass Defense: Asamoah’s best trait is his athletic ability, which translates quite well to coverage. He can close down zone windows effectively, turn and run down the seam with tight ends, and stick with running backs out of the backfield. He’s in the mold of a modern-day, three-down linebacker.

Range: Asamoah’s sideline-to-sideline range is wildly impressive. He’s able to open his hips and get into the boundary to stop pitches, outside zone runs, and screens with consistency. His range is limited when he has to deal with contact from offensive linemen, so keeping him clean will be paramount.

Versatility: Asamoah is a weakside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme and probably nothing else. He doesn’t have the mental processing ability to play as a MIKE linebacker, and he doesn’t have the frame to play as a SAM. However, his coverage ability does give him some versatility as to how defensive coaches can use him.

Round Grade: 3rd

Projected Role: Starting WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme

How He Fits with the Dolphins

Miami drafting a player like Asamoah would signal a change in the way the team’s current defensive staff scouts the position. Asamoah is pretty similar to Jerome Backer when it comes to play style and overall strengths. Typically, Miami likes to have one run-and-chase linebacker on the field at a time with a downhill thumper, like Elandon Roberts, at the other linebacker spot.

Putting Asamoah and Baker on the field together would give the Dolphins something they’ve been missing because of their insistence of sticking with players like Roberts — speed. Speed is at a premium on the second level of NFL defenses, and Asamoah has a lot of it.

It’s likely he wouldn’t play every snap. There are still situations that would call for a bigger, strong linebacker, but the NFL is a passing league, and having two linebackers who can cover would be a huge advantage for the Dolphins.

Making the case for drafting Brian Asamoah

If Asamoah is on the board when the Dolphins pick at either 102 or 125, he’ll likely be the best player available. He could come in and contribute to the team’s defense right away as long as the coaching staff is on board with using him the same way the Sooners did.

The AFC is filled with elite quarterbacks and playmakers. The Dolphins have the defensive backs to shut down opposing offenses, but covering the middle of the field has been more of an issue.

Even if Asamoah makes a mistake or two defending the run, the upside he could give the Dolphins in coverage next to someone like Baker would outweigh those errors.

The Dolphins are building a track team on offense, so why shouldn’t they do the same on defense?.

