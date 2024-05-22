Poyer Looking to Build New Partnership with Holland
Jordan Poyer enjoyed a pretty impressive partnership for seven NFL seasons, but now he's looking to start a brand new one with the MIami Dolphins.
And while he likely won't spend as many seasons playing alongside Jevon Holland in Miami as he did with Micah Hyde in Buffalo, Poyer is hoping it will be just a productive a pairing.
"I ended up going to California for one offseason and ended up meeting Micah in 2016 before we got to Buffalo," Poyer said. "I could tell meeting him then and obviously watching him as a player in Green Bay. I’ve always had a lot of respect for him. But just talking to him and meeting with him and then we got to Buffalo we both just looked at each other in the eye and promised each other that we were going to change this culture. We were going to change everything about it and we just went to work.
"I sense that similar camaraderie with Jevon (Holland). Jevon is a young player and he just wants to work. I want to be here to help him as much as I can to become the best player that he can be so in a couple years when I’m sitting on the beach retired after the Dolphins have maybe won a Super Bowl or two. I can be like, ‘Yeah man, that’s my dawg right there. No. 8, you see him, we came up a little bit together.’ Whatever I can do to help this team win football games, that’s why I’m here.”
Working on that rapport with his new safety partner is why Poyer said Tuesday he felt it was important for him to be at OTAs on a day when many of the team's high-profile veterans were absent.
“Yeah, I think a lot of success come from just the communication part especially on the back end," Poyer said. "If you want to be successful, you've got to know who you’re playing with essentially. You’ve got to know the guys on and off the field. In the fourth quarter, I want to know the guy I’m playing with. I want to know about his family. You learn to trust each other that way. That’s essentially why I’m here. I don’t necessarily have to be, but I want to be. I’m excited about this opportunity, and it’s been a good OTA so far.”
Poyer joined the Dolphins this offseason on a one-year contract after the Bills released him as part of their multi-part cost-cutting process.
While together in Buffalo, Hyde and Poyer each earned one Pro Bowl invitation, while Poyer also had an All-Pro nod in a different season. More importantly, the two played a key role in helping the Bills won the AFC East the past four seasons.
Poyer is excited about the idea of dethroning his former team in 2024, and would love nothing better than playing a big part in that along with his new safety partner.
"New experience for me," Poyer said. "Obviously I’ve been playing on the same team for seven years, and now coming here with a new group of guys, it’s been really fun to connect with them on and off the field. Jevon is a great player. Talented as heck, smart as heck. Any way that I can to help him be the best player that he can be, that’s what I’m coming here for. To help this team win essentially football games.”
POYER ADDRESSES ALLEN COMMENTS
When he spoke to the media following the OTA on Tuesday, Poyer also was asked about his remarks at Hyde's charity softball game in Buffalo, specifically the one where he pointed to Josh Allen and called him the best quarterback in the league.
“I love Tua," Poyer said. "I love Tua. That’s one of the big reasons why I’m here. He is who he is. And Josh is – I’ve been his teammate for seven years. I’ve seen so many plays that he has made. You could argue Aaron Rodgers, Tua, Josh whoever you want to argue. At the end of the day that’s my dawg. I love Josh, I cannot wait to play him. But I love Tua, too. This offense is a high-attack scoring offense. My job on the other end is to get Tua the ball back as fast as I can to let Tua score some points.”
