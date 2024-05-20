Breaking Down Poyer's "Viral" Quarterback Comment
Jordan Poyer is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, but he was back in Buffalo this weekend for longtime safety partner Micah Hyde's softball charity event.
A former draft pick of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins (at the time known as the Florida Marlins) as a high schooler, Poyer clearly knows how to swing a bat. He also knows the right things to say at a public event.
So it was that Poyer took to the microphone before stepping up to bad and expressed his gratitude to the Bills and their fans for the seven seasons he spent in Buffalo before he was released this offseason and subsequently signed with the Dolphins.
And this is where he made a comment that was met with cheers from those in attendance but might not play so well down in South Florida.
“For seven years, I played here and I loved every minute of it,” Poyer said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t get it done … but, y’all got the best quarterback in the league (he said while pointing his bat toward Josh Allen) … I know that might go viral, but that’s OK.”
SHOULD POYER HAVE MADE HIS JOSH ALLEN COMMENT?
It's perfectly understandable for a player to have a lot of love for his former team, something we've seen quite frequently expressed by Tyreek Hill when he talks about the Kansas City Chiefs.
And Poyer may or may not have been playing to the crowd with his comment about Josh Allen and it certainly was the right place and the right time to do it.
But the flip side is that Allen no longer is Poyer's quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is Poyer's quarterback now.
So maybe Poyer could have expressed his support — even admiration — for Allen without having to call him the "best quarterback in the league."
Since he got to the Dolphins, Hill has made it a point to sign Tua's praises at every turn and it seems like that's what one would expect a veteran newcomer — especially a high-profile one — to do.
Now, this isn't to suggest that Poyer should be calling Tua the best QB in the league and maybe he does legitimately feel that way about Allen.
But could he not have praised his former QB in a different way? Did he need to make a comment that, like he said, he knew would go viral?
Just wondering.