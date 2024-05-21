Holland Experiencing 'Complete 180' with New DC
Jevon Holland is one of the returning starters who helped the Miami Dolphins defense rank in the upper echelon of the league last season, and while it is too soon to tell how the defense will look with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the state of the coach-player relationship already might be evident.
Holland expressed taking a liking to the former defensive lineman turned coach Tuesday, emphasizing the turnaround in coaching style from last year's defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a "complete 180."
"Weaver is super dope," Holland told reporters after the OTA on Tuesday. "Like, as a person, as an ex-player, as a coach. You can just feel he understands where we're coming from, wants to hear us and our input on the defense and then is able to put that into how the defense is called and how the defense is taught. So he's great, man. He's really like a dope, solid dude."
Holland was asked whether the fact Weaver played in the NFL, whereas Fangio didn't, makes a difference.
"I just think it's the fact that he's a good person that makes the difference."
That easily could have been seen as a shot toward Fangio, which wouldn't be the first time Holland has had him in his sights.
The Best Defense is ... a Happy One
The former second-round pick garnered attention in January for posting a video on Instagram that showed him kicking some rocks after the announcement that the team and then-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had "parted ways."
"Kicking rocks" is a colloquialism for "get out of here." The video was interpreted as a shot at the former Dolphins defensive coordinator.
It was not long after that Holland called the video a coincidence, saying it "just so happened" that he posted the video when the news of Fangio's departure came out. It was seen by many as him walking back the video.
"I wasn't necessarily sure that Vic got fired until after I posted the video," Holland had told sports reporter Josh Moser. "It just so happened that I picked up some random rocks, kicked them and filmed it, posted it on Instagram."
Holland said he posted the video as an "analogy," but one that had "nothing to do with Vic." The video has since disappeared from Instagram.
It was well documented that there was a rift between Fangio and his players. Perhaps Holland's comments on Tuesday confirm what many already suspected.
