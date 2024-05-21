Holland Discusses Desire for New Contract
The biggest topic involving the Miami Dolphins these days involves the contract situation of the team's starting quarterback, but they have other young players waiting for their own extension.
Safety Jevon Holland is one of those players.
As he continues to prepare for his fourth NFL season, the 2021 second-round pick admits getting his own extension is on his mind, though he won't let it change his approach or his focus.
"I mean, it'd be great to get it done," Holland said after the Dolphins OTA on Tuesday. "I mean, it's on my mind like, obviously, it's my career, so I'm thinking about the brea, but, I mean, it's gonna come when it's gonna come. I'm still getting paid, still on payroll and whatnot, still employed, so I'm just keep going, playing ball whatnot, and then let the chips fall where they may."
HOLLAND'S CURRENT STATUS
The 36th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Holland is scheduled to earn $3.4 million in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract.
Barring a new deal, he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March, though it's more likely than not that the Dolphins would want to keep him around for several more years.
Holland is among a group of young players whose contract status the Dolphins will have to address before too long. Two others are fellow 2021 draft picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, though the Dolphins have them under contract for 2025 already after exercising the fifth-year option on each player this offseason.
Holland no doubt was thrilled to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently sign fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84 million contract that reportedly included $45 million guaranteed at signing.
Where Holland lands financially when he does get his second NFL contract certainly is up for conjecture. What is clear, Holland says, is that he's not going to initiate conversations with GM Chris Grier to try to secure a new deal — even though he does want one.
"I mean, it's implied that obviously I'm trying to get paid," he said. "But yeah, it's up to my agent. I told him let me know when negotiations start and then go from there, but I'm not gonna let it affect the day-to-day. Like I said, man, I'm just trying to focus on ball. That's why I got agents so that they can handle that so I don't gotta go up there and negotiate whatnot.
"There's really no point because nothing that I say is going to end up getting them to pay me faster. I mean I would hope they want to pay me as fast as possible but their process is their process and I'm gonna just keep on doing my thing and focusing on golf and fishing and ... yeah, you know what I mean? If they want to they want to pay me, they can pay me. But I'm just taking a day at a time."