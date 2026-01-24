Senior Bowl Players Dolphins Fans Should Watch: Offense

The Miami Dolphins have a new general manager, coaching staff, and five picks in the top 100.

If the Dolphins are going to become a contender anytime soon, it’ll start with knocking this 2026 NFL draft process out of the park.

That process begins with this week’s Senior Bowl, which features the entire NFL world converging on Mobile, Alabama, to watch three days of practice by some of the best prospects in the class.

We’re on-site scouting the Dolphins’ top needs, and to prepare you for the event, we’re breaking down a bunch of players to watch at each position. In this article, we'll handle the offense.

Senior Bowl Players to Watch for Dolphins : Offense

Quarterback

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Sawyer Robinson, Baylor

I’ll be honest, this QB group doesn’t have any players the Dolphins should consider franchise-changing. However, there are some interesting high-upside or high-floor prospects Miami could consider on Day 3.

Green has the mobility and arm talent to be a starting quarterback, but his decision-making and accuracy leave a lot to be desired. Robinson falls into a similar bucket, but he’s not quite the elite athlete that Green is.

Nussmeier is probably the best QB at the event right now, but he lacks the physical tools to translate into a long-term starter. That said, he’s a coach's kid and clearly had command of the LSU offense before the snap.

I wouldn’t spend much time worrying about this group.

Running Back

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Mike Washington, Arkansas

I considered skipping running back because the Dolphins have De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II already.

On the off chance they try to add one, Coleman is an excellent all-around talent who thrives on contact balance and vision. Allen and Washington are big backs who bring a lot of pop on contact.

If the Dolphins’ new regime isn’t happy with Gordon, I could see them adding a back like Allen of Washington.

Wide Receiver

KC Conception, Texas A&M

Elijah Surratt, Indiana

Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

OK, now we’re getting to the good stuff. The Dolphins need a couple of receivers this offseason, and they should consider adding at least one with some size.

Surratt, Lane, Hurts and Fields all fall into the traditional, big-body X-receiver category. Surratt is probably the best of the group, given his run with Indiana this past season. He can make back-shoulder catches like they’re nothing and runs good routes for his size.

Fields is probably an early Day 3 pick, but he blocks his butt off. If the Dolphins cut someone like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Fields is an interesting option.

Hurst and Lane are projects with some interesting upside. They’re both solid contest catch players who need to refine their route running and overall consistency.

Lastly, Conception is one of the most talented players at the event. There’s a good chance he’s a first-round pick, as a smaller but explosive speed threat with YAC prowess. Pairing him with Waddle would certainly be fun, if nothing else. Given his pedigree, I also wouldn't be shocked to see him not practice the whole week.

Ultimately, there’s way more than five receivers worth keeping an eye on at this event. I will say that this is a weaker group than we normally get in Mobile.

Tight End

Sam Roush, Stanford

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Joshua Cuevas, Alabama

Justin Joly, NC State

Tight end is such a scheme-specific position these days, it’s hard for me to narrow the list without knowing for sure what Miami’s offensive staff will look like. So, this list includes a bit of everything.

Roush is someone I’d expect to rise coming out of the event. Stanford was a mess, but he’s a functional pass catcher with the right frame and blocking experience to become an all-around tight end — something that’s quite rare.

Boerkircher is more of a pure blocker. He didn’t catch many passes at A&M, and I don’t think he projects overly well to a high-volume pass-catching role. On the opposite end is Justin Joly.

Joly was a college receiver who switched to playing tight end and put together an excellent career as a pass-catching threat. He’s an uber-smooth mover with great route-running ability. That said, he offers you nothing as a blocker.

Lastly, we have Cuevas, who could be developed in either direction. He’s better as a pass catcher right now, but I see some H-back usage in his future.

Offensive Tackle

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Kage Casey, Boise State

The Senior Bowl doesn’t differentiate between the OL positions on their official roster, so these designations are based on where players lined up in college and my opinion of their film.

All three of these guys fall into the same category, just different flavors. All three have good size, NFL athletic ability, and decent experience. However, all three are technically a mess, making them developmental options.

My favorite of the bunch is Bowry. He’s an impressive athlete in space and is a pretty aggressive run blocker when his hands are in the right place.

Iheanachor is interesting for the Dolphins specifically because he has three years of right tackle experience. If the Dolphins do need a tackle for 2026, it’ll be on the right side, so someone like Iheanachor wouldn’t require a position switch.

Casey could also kick inside to guard, and I imagine he'll get some snaps at both spots this week. He's got some nice power to him, but he's big enough for me to try him on the outside first.

Interior Offensive Line

Emmanuel Pregon, Oregon

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

There’s a good chance the Dolphins could use a right guard next season, and the Senior Bowl has a few options. The first is Emmanuel Pregon, who is one of my higher-rated players at the event.

His 2025 tape is an excellent blend of technique and toughness, and it really impressed me. He’s also a four-year starter, playing at three schools (Oregon, USC, Wyoming). I don’t know that I’d take Pregon at 11, but he’d be higher on my board in Round 2 if he makes it that far.

Rutledge started for three years at right guard for Georgia Tech and is just a solid overall prospect. He’s got some power, and he’s reliable enough in pass protection. Depending on Miami’s scheme, I could see him being a fit.

Zuhn is firmly a Day 3 prospect, but he’s got tackle, guard, and center flexibility as a utility backup at the NFL level. That type of player is always appealing to me.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage