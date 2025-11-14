Dolphins-Commanders Week 11 National Predictions Roundup: How Much Miami Confidence?
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Washington Commanders in Spain on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Claire Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 24, Commanders 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Commanders 26, Dolphins 20
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 27, Commanders 20
Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Commanders 20
Tyler Dragon: Commanders 21, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 27, Commanders 17
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Commanders' defense cannot hold up anymore vs. big plays, running or passing. It can get gashed through the middle and also be stretched vertically by speedy backs and receivers. That's not good news vs. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, who help Tua Tagovailoa win another game vs. his fellow alliterative Saint Louis high school alum from Honolulu, Marcus Mariota.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Commanders 24
ESPN
• Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
• Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
• Lindsey Thiry: Commanders
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 23, Commanders 20
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Commanders 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Commanders 21
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Commanders 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 25, Commanders 21
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 28, Commanders 16
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 26, Commanders 21
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Commanders will once again start Marcus Mariota at quarterback for the injured Jayden Daniels. But the big problem is the defense. They don't cover, tackle or rush the passer. The Miami offense played well against the Bills last week and I look for that to carry over here. Look for De'Von Achane to again have a big day.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Commanders 21
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Commanders
Chad Graff: Commanders
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Josiah Turner: Commanders
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This looked like a very tough matchup for the Dolphins when the schedule first came out because of Washington's success in 2024 and the expected continued development of Jayden Daniels, but this clearly isn't the Commanders team we expected to see. Then again, the same can be said for the Dolphins. Still, the performance against Buffalo suggests that Miami perhaps is positioned for a little bit of a run that, although it still won't produce a playoff berth, could make for a better final record. This is a game where there's no logic to suggest a Dolphins loss.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Commanders 16