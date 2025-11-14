All Dolphins

Dolphins-Commanders Week 11 National Predictions Roundup: How Much Miami Confidence?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain

Alain Poupart

A general overall view of Miami Dolphins practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Spain.
A general overall view of Miami Dolphins practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Spain. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Washington Commanders in Spain on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Claire Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 24, Commanders 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Commanders 26, Dolphins 20

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 27, Commanders 20

Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Commanders 20

Tyler Dragon: Commanders 21, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 27, Commanders 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Commanders' defense cannot hold up anymore vs. big plays, running or passing. It can get gashed through the middle and also be stretched vertically by speedy backs and receivers. That's not good news vs. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, who help Tua Tagovailoa win another game vs. his fellow alliterative Saint Louis high school alum from Honolulu, Marcus Mariota.

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Commanders 24

ESPN

• Stephanie Bell: Dolphins

  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins

    • • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins

  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Commanders

  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Dolphins 23, Commanders 20
    • Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Commanders 17

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Commanders 21
    • Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Commanders 21
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 25, Commanders 21
    • Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 28, Commanders 16
    • Dan Parr: Dolphins 26, Commanders 21

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Commanders will once again start Marcus Mariota at quarterback for the injured Jayden Daniels. But the big problem is the defense. They don't cover, tackle or rush the passer. The Miami offense played well against the Bills last week and I look for that to carry over here. Look for De'Von Achane to again have a big day.

    Prediction: Dolphins 31, Commanders 21

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Commanders
    Chad Graff: Commanders
    Larry Holder: Dolphins
    Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
    Austin Mock: Dolphins
    Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
    Josiah Turner: Commanders


    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: This looked like a very tough matchup for the Dolphins when the schedule first came out because of Washington's success in 2024 and the expected continued development of Jayden Daniels, but this clearly isn't the Commanders team we expected to see. Then again, the same can be said for the Dolphins. Still, the performance against Buffalo suggests that Miami perhaps is positioned for a little bit of a run that, although it still won't produce a playoff berth, could make for a better final record. This is a game where there's no logic to suggest a Dolphins loss.

    Prediction: Dolphins 27, Commanders 16

    More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

    feed

    Published
    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

    Home/News