NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Two Huge NFC Showdowns
It’s Week 11! Some teams are inching closer to the playoffs, while others like the Giants are moving on to the coaching market.
Perhaps the biggest game of the week is an NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks. Both are tied at 7–3 and both are peaking right now. Though that’s not the only game between NFC contenders, as the Lions will visit the Eagles for a possible playoff preview on Sunday Night Football. Over in the AFC, the Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles, but they are 2.5 games behind the Broncos heading into their matchup in Denver on Sunday.
Here’s who we have making picks this week:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Jets at Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Commanders vs Dolphins (in Madrid)
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Bengals at Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Chargers at Jaguars
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Buccaneers at Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Bears at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Texans at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Panthers at Falcons
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
Packers at Giants
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Seahawks at Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Rams
49ers at Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Ravens at Browns
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Chiefs at Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Lions at Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano:Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Cowboys at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys