NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Two Huge NFC Showdowns

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 15 games, including Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Lions.

The MMQB Staff

The Rams and Seahawks are tied atop the NFC West with first place on the line.
The Rams and Seahawks are tied atop the NFC West with first place on the line. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s Week 11! Some teams are inching closer to the playoffs, while others like the Giants are moving on to the coaching market.

Perhaps the biggest game of the week is an NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks. Both are tied at 7–3 and both are peaking right now. Though that’s not the only game between NFC contenders, as the Lions will visit the Eagles for a possible playoff preview on Sunday Night Football. Over in the AFC, the Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles, but they are 2.5 games behind the Broncos heading into their matchup in Denver on Sunday.

Here’s who we have making picks this week:

Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

MMQB staff picks for Week 11
Green squares denote upsets.

Jets at Patriots

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

Commanders vs Dolphins (in Madrid)

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Bengals at Steelers

  • Clare Brennan: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

Chargers at Jaguars

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Buccaneers at Bills

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Bears at Vikings

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings

Texans at Titans

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Panthers at Falcons

  • Clare Brennan: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons

Packers at Giants

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

Seahawks at Rams

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

49ers at Cardinals

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Ravens at Browns

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Chiefs at Broncos

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Lions at Eagles

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano:Lions 
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

Cowboys at Raiders

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

